What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

As 2024 comes to an end, take part in the following city events and end the year on a good note.
December 28 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your creativity at this Terracotta Pottery Workshop. Learn the art of shaping clay into unique pieces, guided by experts, with all materials provided. Perfect for women and girls (12+), this experience promises hands-on fun and relaxation. INR 1,700 per person. From 10.30 am to 1.00 pm. At Ology Studio.
December 28 | RA Puram
Dive into an electrifying night of live saxophone and DJ jamming as Basanth and DJ Harley bring soulful melodies and pulsating beats together. A perfect blend of live music and vibrant energy awaits you in this festive season! INR 1,000 (includes INR 400 redeemable drink coupon). 7 pm onwards. At Black Orchid
December 28 | Alwarpet
Kickstart 2025 with clarity and inspiration at the Vision Board Workshop. Learn the art of journalling, manifesting, and creating your personalised vision board. Guided by experts, the session includes visualisation, meditation, group discussions, and everything you need to turn your dreams into reality. INR 1,400 per person. 11.00 am–1 pm. At Canvas Cafe, TTK Road.
December 27 | PVR
Enjoy this visual spectacle brought to life by Mohanlal’s directorial vision Barroz: Guardian of Treasures. Barroz, a loyal guardian of Vasco da Gama’s treasure, waits 400 years for a worthy heir. When a young girl confronts her destiny, she must choose between preserving her legacy or breaking the ancient curse with the power of friendship. In theatres.
December 27 | Mylapore
Immerse yourself in the soul of Tamil music at Margazhiyil Makkalisai 2024! From the powerful beats of parai and folk to the raw energy of gaana, tribal rhythms, and rap, this three-day festival promises a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Till December 29. Entry free. At Santhome School, Sullivan St, Kuil Thoppu.
December 28 | Velachery
Rewind to the golden era of ’90s Tamil music this week, and sing along to classics from Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, and Harris Jayaraj with karaoke, live music, and a vibrant jam session. Meet fellow music lovers and create new memories in a nostalgic setting. INR 499 per person. Starts at 5.30 pm. At Ikigai The Space.
December 28 | Meenambakkam
Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 with Vijay Antony 3.0, a live concert that promises a grand musical experience. Relive the timeless hits like Nakka Mukka, Aathichudi, and Ussumu Laresay as the iconic artiste takes the stage, bringing his signature Tamil rap and OG vibes. 6 pm onwards. At AM Jain College Ground
December 28 | Nungambakkam
Get ready for a magical night celebrating Taylor Swift’s birthday and the epic conclusion of The Eras Tour. Sing along to your favourite hits, enjoy themed décor, friendship bracelet stations, and exclusive merch. It’s the ultimate tribute to Taytay and the incredible Swiftie community! INR 500 onwards. From 3 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.