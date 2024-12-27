What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

December 28 | Alwarpet

Kickstart 2025 with clarity and inspiration at the Vision Board Workshop. Learn the art of journalling, manifesting, and creating your personalised vision board. Guided by experts, the session includes visualisation, meditation, group discussions, and everything you need to turn your dreams into reality. INR 1,400 per person. 11.00 am–1 pm. At Canvas Cafe, TTK Road.