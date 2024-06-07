Things to do in Chennai this week (June 7, 2024 - June 13, 2024)

June 7 | PVR Cinemas

Two Miami police officers are on a mission to clear the name of their former captain, who is implicated in corruption. But it’s not going to be a cakewalk for the duo as they are forced to work outside of the law. The buddy cop action film stars Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Joe Pantoliana, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwing to name a few. It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In theatres.