Things to do in Chennai this week (June 7, 2024 - June 13, 2024)

This weekend, try having some fun with clay at a pottery workshop and soak in the sounds of music at the MSV tribute and Guitar Prasanna's concert.
June 8 | Kilpauk
Explore the ancient form of storytelling through puppets and articulated cut-out figures. Shadow play will be presented by Marlen Mahal, and the storytelling format that revolves around movement and dance will enthral the audience. `199 onwards. 7.20 pm. At Chetpet EcoPark.
June 9 | Nungambakkam
Join Pride with Prakriti, an evening of poetry reading, panel discussion and trans fashion show organised by the Prakriti Foundation in association with Alliance Française of Madras. The discussion will revolve around LGBTQI++ struggles and portrayal. Entry free. 6 pm onwards. At Alliance Française of Madras.
June 9 | Adyar
If you are someone who loves bags, then this event might just be your destination. Customise your bag, right from the colour to every pocket, according to your taste made by Hotch Potch. Entry free. 3 pm to 9 pm. At Backyard.
June 8 | Kodambakkam
Walk away with a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted piece that reflect your personal style and artistic expression at this workshop. TheWheel Pottery Workshop will be faciliated by Apoorva, a pottery expert. Material and tools for the workshop will be provided at the venue. `1,850. 10 am. At IDAM- The Art and Cultural Space.
June 7 | PVR Cinemas
Two Miami police officers are on a mission to clear the name of their former captain, who is implicated in corruption. But it’s not going to be a cakewalk for the duo as they are forced to work outside of the law. The buddy cop action film stars Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Joe Pantoliana, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwing to name a few. It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In theatres.
June 8 | Mylapore
Popular musician Guitar Prasanna will entertain the audience with his concert, Around the World in 80 songs. The songs will be performed in Tamil, English and Hindi. `499. At 7.30 pm. At The Savera.
June 7 | T Nagar
Singer UK Murali is all set to enthral the audience with his tribute to Mellisai Mannar MS Vishwanathan. Some of the super hit songs of the musician that had lyrics penned by Kaviyarasar Kannadasan will be performed at the event. `500. 6 pm. At Vani Mahal.