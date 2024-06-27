Things to do in Chennai this week (June 28, 2024 - July 4, 2024)

Even as the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD has dropped in theatres, the city has also a number of activities in store, especially for art enthusiasts.
June 30 | Kottur
Chanderan Chan aka Kizhakkuvaasi and RJ Vigneshkanth of Blacksheep are all set to tell stories with music this weekend. The show, titled Kadhai Kadhaiyaam Concertaam, will be a storytelling music concert and Chanderan will present it with a four-piece band. `299. 6 pm onwards. At Tamil Virtual Academy.
June 29 | Taramani
On the occasion of Pride Month, seven trans people representing seven colours of the pride rainbow will showcase their stories of hardships and success. This programme is aimed at empowering trans people to share their stories, and enable them to be role models for others like them. Trans Storytelling is organised by Born2win. Entry free. 3.30 pm. At The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu.
June 30 | Adyar
Embark on a journey of guided self-exploration by engaging in one specific medium of art (using dry materials). This programme aims at facilitating creative expression and exploring your inner world. This will be a hands-on event and participants do not require any prior experience in art. This interactive workshop will use Art Therapy for the same. `800. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Backyard.
June 29 | Velachery
Dance your blues away and get fit with this Zumba Dance Workshop. Also, connect with like-minded people and fellow dancers even as you vibe to disco effect and pulsating music. `199. 6.30 pm. At Zimmer Studios.
June 29 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your creativity and bring out your artistic vision as you learn the techniques of adding depth, dimension, and allure to your artwork. The Canvas Painting Workshop will also help escape the daily grind, and enjoy an immersive and therapeutic experience. `799. 4 pm onwards. At AntiSpot.
June 28 | Whites Road
The Annual Collection is back this year with discounts on designer clothing and accessories. It comprises dresses, pants, kurtas, saris, co-ords, stoles, footwear and more from labels like Vaayu, Yavi, Aish, Soham Dave, Nambikai, Tulsi, Shades of India, Abraham & Thakore, 11.11, Sunita Shanker, Anupamaa Dayal, Hidden Harmony, Sonam Dubal, and Tissr. Price on request. Until June 30. 11 am to 7.30 pm at The Folly, Amethyst.
A modern-day avatar of the Hindu deity, Vishnu, descends on the earth to protect the world from evil forces. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Pasupathy to name a few. In theatres.
June 28 | Shenoy Nagar
Chennai’s vibrant performing arts festival, Mixtura Vizha, will feature 10 performances, celebrating a diverse mix of artistic forms and genres. Some of the featured artistes include Anbu Kalai Kuzhu, Subin Sebastian and Gerardo Sanchez Lara, Aashray Harishankar, Audiotroops, The Sunshine Orchestra Brass Ensemble, Thedal Theatre Arts to name a few. Entry free. 5 pm onwards. At Thiru Vi Ka Park.
Ace standup comedian Praveen Kumar is all set to bring the house down with his hilarious anecdotes about life at this show which is lined for the weekend.The show is said to be a sequel to his hit show, Mr Family Man, which is now streaming on OTT. ` 399 onwards. 6 pm. At Palladium Mall.
June 30 I Injambakkam
Gear up for a Farmer's Market this Sunday where one can shop everything under one roof- be it organic milk to wholesome grains, heirloom foods, clothing, and traditional kitchen cookware - all sustainable, seasonal, and local. There will be exciting events for children and adults, including Kombucha brewing and tasting, mango tasting, wheel pottery, and stand-up comedy. Entry free. 10 am to 9 pm. At Hibiscus.