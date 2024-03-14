Things to do in Chennai this week (March 15, 2024 - March 21, 2024)

Pawsome carnival
March 16 | Spur Tank Road
Tail Alert, which works towards rescue-rehab-rehome of abandoned adult dogs, hosts a carnival that will bring together pet parents, animal lovers, and communities that support handmade-sustainable options. This year’s Eat-Play-Shop Garden Carnival will have a few dogs up for adoption. Pet lovers, don’t miss it. Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Kingsley.
Shop till you drop
March 15 | Alwarpet
Hand from the Heart Makers Market is organising its 37th edition, where they will showcase décor and utilities, home furnishings, clothing, wellness, refreshments, condiments, plant artistry, leather goods, etc. Entry free. On till March 16. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Raintree.
Double bonanza
March 17 | Egmore
Watch this captivating two-hour theatrical experience, titled Oru Ticket Rendu Play, featuring two plays, which will be laced with laughter. Showboats and Burrito Bowl Productions have joined forces for this grand production. `249. 3 pm and 7 pm. At Museum Theatre.
Just for laughs
March 16 | Inox
Actor, director, and comedian, Karthik Kumar’s stand-up comedy special, Aansplaining, a comedy exploring gender stereotypes, patriarchy, and modern masculinity through witty anecdotes and sharp observations, is all set for its onscreen debut. Catch it in the nearest theatres.
Shoppers’ delight
March 19 | Royapettah
Sift through a wide range of ethnic wear, accessories, cushion covers, runners and more at Shades of India’s discount sale along with the launch of Old School, a skincare brand. `950 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. Till March 22. At Folly, Amethyst.
Get behind the wheels
March 16 | Kodambakkam
Express yourself through your pottery creations at The Wheel Pottery Workshop. With access to high-quality materials and state-of-the-art equipment, participants can bring their artistic visions to life, crafting unique pieces that reflect their individual style and flair. The event is open to seasoned artisans and beginners. `1,850. 10 am and 12 pm; 2 pm and 4 pm. At IDAM — The Art & Cultural Space.
Po is back
March 15 | PVR
In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po is all set to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, and he needs to train his successor as the new Dragon Warrior. In the meantime, an evil sorceress is on a mission to recall the villains whom Po has vanquished. In theatres.