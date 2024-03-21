Things to do in Chennai this week (March 22, 2024 - March 28, 2024)

Untamed

March 22 | PVR

In Rebel, GV Prakash plays a rebellious student. This action drama is set against the backdrop of Munnar in the ’80s. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, is directed by debutant Nikesh. GV Prakash has also doubled up as the composer of the film. In theatres.

