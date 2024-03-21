Things to do in Chennai this week (March 22, 2024 - March 28, 2024)

Concert for Gaza
March 23 | Nungambakkam
Gig for Gaza, organised by the NGO, Rethinking Refugees, along with Quriosity, House of T, and Sunshine House will bring together local artistes like Aanchal Bordoloi, 7EVEN Ft. Shilvi Sharon, Worst Case Scenario, Tarita, and more. The fundraising benefit concert will be held in solidarity of children in Gaza. `1,100. 7 pm. At Barracuda Brew.
Intricate designs
March 23 | Anna Nagar
Learn the basics of dot mandala art at this immersive and therapeutic Dot Mandala Workshop. Embark on a creative journey this weekend with step-by-step guidance from experienced instructors. The event is open to women and girls above 13 years. `1,350. 3 - 5.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
Just for laughs
March 23 | Royapettah
Watch standup comedian, columnist and political satirist, Cyrus Broacha, host a live standup show in Chennai. Fasten your seat belts for an evening of rib-tickling humour with Cyrusly by Cyrus Broacha. The opening act will be by Manoj Prabhakar. `500 onwards. 7 pm. At Music Academy.
Music by the sea
March 25 | Muttukadu
Enjoy an unforgettable night of music, ocean, stars and full moon. The Madras Commune in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will present singer Priyanka NK’s- Full Moon Boat Concert. The audience will be taken to the Bay of Bengal on boats where the artiste will be performing from a fishing boat. `2,250. 6 pm. At Muttukadu Boat House.
Tune in
March 23 | Velachery
Don’t miss this electrifying concert featuring Rakshita and her band. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of melodies, rhythms, and performances. Entry free. 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity.
Celebrating Sujatha
March 24 | Teynampet
Abbas Cultural & Samagratha — an inclusive music crew — is set to honour playback singer Sujatha, as she completes 60 years. The concert will showcase the incredible talents of differently-abled singers along with playback singers. Also present at the event would be Thenisai Thendral Deva. `500. 5 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.
Art therapy
March 23 | Adyar
Celebrate Holi by expressing emotions with colours. The session will have music, visual arts, meditation, and creative writing. `550. 6 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard.
Untamed
March 22 | PVR
In Rebel, GV Prakash plays a rebellious student. This action drama is set against the backdrop of Munnar in the ’80s. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, is directed by debutant Nikesh. GV Prakash has also doubled up as the composer of the film. In theatres.
In Rebel, GV Prakash plays a rebellious student. This action drama is set against the backdrop of Munnar in the ’80s. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, is directed by debutant Nikesh. GV Prakash has also doubled up as the composer of the film. In theatres.