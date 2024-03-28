Things to do in Chennai this week (March 29, 2024 - April 4, 2024)

New menu for summer

March 29 | Velachery

Purple Chameleon has come up with a new menu for this summer, which will comprise dishes like Thai Crab Cakes, Creamy Chicken Au Gratin, Seafood Thermidor, Cordon Bleu Croquettes, along with some inhouse infusions like Mango Ginger Infused Irish Whisky, Roasted Sesame Infused Whisky with Rosehip and Betel Leaves Infused Vodka. Meal for two without alcohol: `1,500/- Meal for two with alcohol: `2,800/. On till May 24. 11 am to 11 pm. At Phoenix Market City.