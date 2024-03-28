Things to do in Chennai this week (March 29, 2024 - April 4, 2024)

New menu for summer
March 29 | Velachery
Purple Chameleon has come up with a new menu for this summer, which will comprise dishes like Thai Crab Cakes, Creamy Chicken Au Gratin, Seafood Thermidor, Cordon Bleu Croquettes, along with some inhouse infusions like Mango Ginger Infused Irish Whisky, Roasted Sesame Infused Whisky with Rosehip and Betel Leaves Infused Vodka. Meal for two without alcohol: `1,500/- Meal for two with alcohol: `2,800/. On till May 24. 11 am to 11 pm. At Phoenix Market City.
Musical eve
March 31 | Egmore
Do With Lit Creative and The Ruckus Projekt are presenting LitJam, a live jamming music session. Audience can unwind, relax and feel the beats. `199 onwards. 5 pm to 7 pm. At PH Cafe.
Eye portraits
March 31 | Adyar
The Bistrograph Cafe, along with Madras Sound Production and Anivis Fokazing, is all set to host an Iris photography workshop in Chennai. This innovative showcase will also feature interactive sessions offering attendees a deeper insight into the art and techniques behind this form of photography. `450 onwards. 11 am. At The Bistrograph Cafe.
A laugh riot
April 6 | Chetpet
Standup comedian Aiyyo Shraddha’s witty observations and humorous anecdotes will have the audiences breaking into laughter. So Mini Things! Aiyyo Shraddha World Tour 2024 is a 60-minute comedy extravaganza that will appeal to all kinds of audience. `799 onwards. 5 pm and 7.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
Tribute to SPB
March 31 | Broadway
This music concert, organised by Naveen Fine Arts, is dedicated to the fans of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The evening will have an interesting line-up of his songs. `200 onwards. 6.15pm. At Raja Annamalai Mandram.
The funny man is back
April 6 | Alwarpet
Family Man Returns by Praveen Kumar is a sequel to the ace comedian’s hit show, Mr Family Man, which is now streaming on OTT. The show is billed as a clean comedy that targets family audience. `499. 7 pm. At Music Academy.
Survival drama
March 28 | Rohini Silver Screens
Adapted from the acclaimed novel, Aadujeevitham, this survival drama revolves around the life of a migrant worker, who goes to Saudi Arabia, and leads a slave-like existence, herding goats. Prithviraj plays the protagonist in the film, which is helmed by Blessy. In theatres.