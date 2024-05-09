Things to do in Chennai this week (May 10, 2024 - May 16, 2024)

Standup comedy shows, fashion pop-ups and culinary experiences are in the pipeline for Chennaiites this week
(L to R) Badava Gopi, Fashion opo-up and The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

This weekend seems like a packed one for Chennaiites as a series of activities are in store for them

1. Humour unleashed

Badava Gopi
May 11 | Alwarpet

Standup comedian Badava Gopi is all set to bring the house down with some interesting anecdotes from his life. The show, which is titled Gopi Funchurian, will have the ace comedian and actor doling out some witty humour. The show will appeal to all sections of the audience. `499. 7 pm. At Medai-The Stage.

2. Colour therapy

Watercolour workshop
May 11 | Kotturpuram

Dive into the beautiful medium of water colour and bring your creative vision to life at this watercolour workshop. On till May 12. `2,000 onwards. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Studio Vella.

3. The ape saga is back

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
May 10 | PVR

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after the reign of Caesar. As a young ape embarks on a journey of a lifetime, it will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a new future for both apes and humans. In theatres.

4. Express your inner feelings

Art journalling workshop
May 11 | Mylapore

Artist Fazila Fahzath will conduct a therapeutic journalling workshop to help you connect, grow, heal and bloom through art. Let go of your inhibitions and express your innermost feelings. `1,500 onwards. 9 am to 11 am. At Board Room.

5. Fashion pop-up

Fashion fiesta
May 10 | Nungambakkam

As Collage turns 20, a series of interesting events, collaborative partnerships and shows to celebrate their journey in Chennai is being organised. This will be held at a pop-up event called Hip to be Square. The do will also feature the collections of labels Rafu’d, Kharikajai, Akihi and The Terra Tribe, which are quirky, gender neutral, individualistic and affordable. On till May 12. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.

6. Retro ride

Paadum Vaanambadi
May 12 | George Town

Naveen Fine Arts is all set to celebrate the timeless classics of the popular ’80s star Mohan. The concert titled Paadum Vaanambadi will have some of his chartbusters, including Mandram Vantha, Raja Raja Chozhan, and Sangeetha Megam enthralling the audience. `200 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Rajah Annamalai Mandram.

7. Culinary and cocktail experience

Culinary experience
May 10 | T Nagar

Pair some ‘Too cool to be old fashioned’ cocktails with some exquisite Asian cuisine. Let the bold flavours of Manhattan complement spicy main courses like Black pepper lamb curry, while the refreshing Negroni accompanies lighter fare such as Fiery fish. Enjoy the Martini alongside delicate appetisers like Singapore cereal prawn. `1, 500 per person. 7.30 pm onwards. At Pandan Club.

