Things to do in Chennai this week (May 10, 2024 - May 16, 2024)

This weekend seems like a packed one for Chennaiites as a series of activities are in store for them
May 11 | Alwarpet
Standup comedian Badava Gopi is all set to bring the house down with some interesting anecdotes from his life. The show, which is titled Gopi Funchurian, will have the ace comedian and actor doling out some witty humour. The show will appeal to all sections of the audience. `499. 7 pm. At Medai-The Stage.
May 11 | Kotturpuram
Dive into the beautiful medium of water colour and bring your creative vision to life at this watercolour workshop. On till May 12. `2,000 onwards. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Studio Vella.
May 10 | PVR
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after the reign of Caesar. As a young ape embarks on a journey of a lifetime, it will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a new future for both apes and humans. In theatres.
May 11 | Mylapore
Artist Fazila Fahzath will conduct a therapeutic journalling workshop to help you connect, grow, heal and bloom through art. Let go of your inhibitions and express your innermost feelings. `1,500 onwards. 9 am to 11 am. At Board Room.
May 10 | Nungambakkam
As Collage turns 20, a series of interesting events, collaborative partnerships and shows to celebrate their journey in Chennai is being organised. This will be held at a pop-up event called Hip to be Square. The do will also feature the collections of labels Rafu’d, Kharikajai, Akihi and The Terra Tribe, which are quirky, gender neutral, individualistic and affordable. On till May 12. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
May 12 | George Town
Naveen Fine Arts is all set to celebrate the timeless classics of the popular ’80s star Mohan. The concert titled Paadum Vaanambadi will have some of his chartbusters, including Mandram Vantha, Raja Raja Chozhan, and Sangeetha Megam enthralling the audience. `200 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Rajah Annamalai Mandram.
May 10 | T Nagar
Pair some ‘Too cool to be old fashioned’ cocktails with some exquisite Asian cuisine. Let the bold flavours of Manhattan complement spicy main courses like Black pepper lamb curry, while the refreshing Negroni accompanies lighter fare such as Fiery fish. Enjoy the Martini alongside delicate appetisers like Singapore cereal prawn. `1, 500 per person. 7.30 pm onwards. At Pandan Club.