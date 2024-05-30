Things to do in Chennai this week (May 31, 2024 - June 6, 2024)

This weekend, Chennai music enthusiasts are all set to pay tribute to Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja with some special concerts ahead of his birthday
Ilaiyaraaja, Sunday Market and Salsa workshop
Chennaiites have a slew of a tribute concerts, workshops and standup comedy this weekend.

1. Shop in style

Sunday Market
June 2 | Kotturpuram

Explore a diverse array of vendors at the Sunday Market offering everything from artisan crafts to delectable treats. Get set with your shopping bags and shop all this under one roof. Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall.

2. Tribute to the maestro

Ilaiyaraaja
June 1 | T Nagar

Ahead of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s birthday, Aadhavan’s Boss Band presents a one-of-a-kind concert as a tribute to the music maestro. And what’s interesting is that some of the lesser known songs of the composer will be performed at the event along with his timeless compositions. `299 onwards. 5 pm onwards. At Krishna Gana Sabha.

3. Just for laughs

Standup comedy
June 8 | Alwarpet

This comedy show titled Fit for Joking peels the layers of daily life and dives deep into the hilarity within. Stand up comedians Risha and Mani will take the audience on an enthralling evening of wit, wisdom, and funny tales . `249. 7 pm onwards. At Medai- The Stage.

4. All about salsa

Salsa workshop
June 2 | Velachery

This weekend, learn to move and groove at this workshop for beginners. Meet some new people, learn some new moves and expand your social circle. And what’s interesting is that participants do not need a partner or any prior dancing experience. `99. 4.30 pm onwards. At Zimmer Studios.

5. Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi
May 31 | AGS

This romantic sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The storyrevolves around a failed cricketer and a doctor who tie the knot and eventually discover their common passion for cricket. In theatres.

6. Wear your creative hat

Toy workshop
June 1 | Adyar

Unleash your creativity with Make Your Own Toy - Backyard Edition for adults and children. Craft your fabric toy from scratch as you receive step-by-step instructions at this workshop. Material will be provided at the venue. The process will include making of the pattern, drawing and cutting it, transferring the pattern onto the given fabric, stitching, stuffing the toy, closing it up, fixing the eyes, to name a few. `2,000. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.

7. Celebrating SPB and Ilaiyaraaja

SP Balasubrahmanyam
June 1 | TTK Road

Mottai Maadi Music and The Sunshine Orchestra are all set to celebrate two legends in the field of music, maestro Ilaiyaraaja and the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. `501 onwards. 2.30 pm and 7 pm. At Music Academy.

