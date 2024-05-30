Things to do in Chennai this week (May 31, 2024 - June 6, 2024)

June 1 | Adyar

Unleash your creativity with Make Your Own Toy - Backyard Edition for adults and children. Craft your fabric toy from scratch as you receive step-by-step instructions at this workshop. Material will be provided at the venue. The process will include making of the pattern, drawing and cutting it, transferring the pattern onto the given fabric, stitching, stuffing the toy, closing it up, fixing the eyes, to name a few. `2,000. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.