Things to do in Chennai this week (May 31, 2024 - June 6, 2024)

Chennaiites have a slew of a tribute concerts, workshops and standup comedy this weekend.
June 2 | Kotturpuram
Explore a diverse array of vendors at the Sunday Market offering everything from artisan crafts to delectable treats. Get set with your shopping bags and shop all this under one roof. Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall.
June 1 | T Nagar
Ahead of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s birthday, Aadhavan’s Boss Band presents a one-of-a-kind concert as a tribute to the music maestro. And what’s interesting is that some of the lesser known songs of the composer will be performed at the event along with his timeless compositions. `299 onwards. 5 pm onwards. At Krishna Gana Sabha.
June 8 | Alwarpet
This comedy show titled Fit for Joking peels the layers of daily life and dives deep into the hilarity within. Stand up comedians Risha and Mani will take the audience on an enthralling evening of wit, wisdom, and funny tales . `249. 7 pm onwards. At Medai- The Stage.
June 2 | Velachery
This weekend, learn to move and groove at this workshop for beginners. Meet some new people, learn some new moves and expand your social circle. And what’s interesting is that participants do not need a partner or any prior dancing experience. `99. 4.30 pm onwards. At Zimmer Studios.
May 31 | AGS
This romantic sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The storyrevolves around a failed cricketer and a doctor who tie the knot and eventually discover their common passion for cricket. In theatres.
June 1 | Adyar
Unleash your creativity with Make Your Own Toy - Backyard Edition for adults and children. Craft your fabric toy from scratch as you receive step-by-step instructions at this workshop. Material will be provided at the venue. The process will include making of the pattern, drawing and cutting it, transferring the pattern onto the given fabric, stitching, stuffing the toy, closing it up, fixing the eyes, to name a few. `2,000. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.
June 1 | TTK Road
Mottai Maadi Music and The Sunshine Orchestra are all set to celebrate two legends in the field of music, maestro Ilaiyaraaja and the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. `501 onwards. 2.30 pm and 7 pm. At Music Academy.