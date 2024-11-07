Festive pop-up: Anupamaa, Piar, and Akirahin come together for a fashion and jewellery showcase

The city is hosting an exclusive pop-up featuring the creations of three incredibly talented designers — Anupama Dayal of the label Anupamaa, Priyadarshini Rao of Piar, and Niharika Bhasin of the jewellery brand Akirahin. Each designer brings a unique blend of tradition, elegance, and contemporary flair to the table, offering a stunning array of pieces that are perfect for the festive season. We caught up with the designers to get the inside scoop on what to expect from this exciting showcase.
All heart
The brand Piar by Priyadarshini Rao is all about clothing that you’ll fall in love with. Known for its focus on sustainable practices and creating contemporary, elevated everyday wear, Piar combines global shapes with traditional craftsmanship, making it perfect for the modern woman. “The collection is for women who are self-assured, well-traveled, and stylish,” says Priyadarshini.
The latest collection, The Silk Route, features a mix of basics and quirky silhouettes in luxurious fabrics. “The print direction is medieval florals, reimagined in a modern context,” she explains. Expect shirts, fusion coordinates, and dresses in a rich palette of sorbets, jade greens, turquoise, and charcoals. Fabrics include fluid habutai silks, pure linens, mulberry silks, and overdyed jamdanis, all beautifully accentuated with hand embroidery that evokes crewel work.
These versatile separates are perfect for everything from a luxurious holiday to a simple Sunday brunch in the city. “These clothes don’t need an occasion—they simply need the lure of the heart,” Priyadarshini adds.
Love and wisdom
The latest Spring/Summer 25 Collection from Anupama Dayal, under the brand Anupamaa, takes you on a journey of love and wisdom. Inspired by a whimsical tale of a cat named Pyaar and a wise tortoise named Komal, Anupama’s collection speaks of the importance of love, acceptance, and living with an open heart. “By opening our hearts and accepting others without judgment, we expand our lives to receive more love and beauty,” says the designer.
Launched in 2004, Anupamaa has enjoyed global acclaim, showcasing at Rosemount Australia Fashion Week and gaining recognition in Paris. Known for its unique
printing techniques and eclectic, bohemian vibe, Anupama’s latest ready-to-wear line includes kaftans, tunics, palazzo pants, dresses, and scarves. The pieces, made from silk satin, crepe de chine, and silk, embody the essence of a bohemian traveller.
“I design with an organic philosophy in mind — my prints and needlework are meant to tell a story, just like the story of Pyaar and Komal,” says Anupama. With a focus on comfort and style, her collection offers timeless pieces that perfectly capture the free-spirited essence of Indian craftsmanship.
A magical world
For Niharika Bhasin, the renowned Bollywood costume designer behind the label Akirahin, jewellery design has become her personal catharsis. Having designed for iconic films like Rock On, The Dirty Picture, and Band Baaja Baaraat, Niharika has now turned her passion for jewellery into a full-time venture. Her designs blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary boldness, catering to individuals who dare to be radically different.
“I’m fascinated by the irregularities of gemstones and the uniqueness of each piece. I get excited by stones, especially when I see lapidaries in Jaipur cutting them. Whatever catches my eye, I incorporate it into the designs,” says Niharika.
Her first collection for Akirahin features jewellery inspired by insects, including the dragonfly, honeybee, ladybug, and hawk moth. “I’ve always had an affinity for anything with wings. The collection is bold, magical, and imbued with the extraordinary—ideal for someone who wants to make a statement,” she says
Additionally, Niharika also offers an Elementary collection, which is more structured and design-based. “Some of my pieces are 25 years old, and people still wear and love them. My designs are timeless, and I encourage my clients to style their statement pieces in their own way,” she says.
Price starts at Rs 4,000. Till November 13, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers Road, RA Puram.
