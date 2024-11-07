Festive pop-up: Anupamaa, Piar, and Akirahin come together for a fashion and jewellery showcase

Launched in 2004, Anupamaa has enjoyed global acclaim, showcasing at Rosemount Australia Fashion Week and gaining recognition in Paris. Known for its unique

printing techniques and eclectic, bohemian vibe, Anupama’s latest ready-to-wear line includes kaftans, tunics, palazzo pants, dresses, and scarves. The pieces, made from silk satin, crepe de chine, and silk, embody the essence of a bohemian traveller.

“I design with an organic philosophy in mind — my prints and needlework are meant to tell a story, just like the story of Pyaar and Komal,” says Anupama. With a focus on comfort and style, her collection offers timeless pieces that perfectly capture the free-spirited essence of Indian craftsmanship.

A magical world

For Niharika Bhasin, the renowned Bollywood costume designer behind the label Akirahin, jewellery design has become her personal catharsis. Having designed for iconic films like Rock On, The Dirty Picture, and Band Baaja Baaraat, Niharika has now turned her passion for jewellery into a full-time venture. Her designs blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary boldness, catering to individuals who dare to be radically different.

“I’m fascinated by the irregularities of gemstones and the uniqueness of each piece. I get excited by stones, especially when I see lapidaries in Jaipur cutting them. Whatever catches my eye, I incorporate it into the designs,” says Niharika.