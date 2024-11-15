What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Planning what to do for the weekend? Here is a curated list of events that you can look at for the week ahead.
November 16 | Besant Nagar
Experience Italy without the airfare! This hands-on workshop teaches you to make three types of hand-shaped pasta and ends with a delicious sit-down meal featuring your creations. Plus, savour a personalised cheese tasting with locally crafted cheeses and take home recipe guides to recreate the magic!
INR 3,000. 5 pm onwards. At Käse Cheese, Tiger Vardachari Road.
November 16 | TTK Road
Join comedian Rahul Subramanian in his latest stand-up show, Who Are You? It is a hilarious exploration of self-identity that offers no solutions whatsoever. Returning with his signature wit, Rahul’s act guarantees a night of laughter, whether or not you find answers to life’s big questions.
INR 1,299. 3.30 pm & 7 pm. At The Music Academy.
November 16 | ECR
Get ready for a night of intense punk energy with The Angular Sessions. The show will feature MADLADI’s solo electronica beats, CDV’s raw punk covers of legends like The Ramones and Iggy Pop, and a powerful comeback by The Broadway Addicts, who’ll unleash both nostalgic and fresh sounds.
INR 399 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At The Spotted Deer, Palomar.
November 16 | Kodambakkam
Catch Guna Kannan live as he delivers a power-packed hour of side-splitting comedy. From quirky anecdotes and sharp observations to on-the-spot improvisations, this Chennai-based comedian’s show promises non-stop laughter. If you’ve laughed at his reels, don’t miss the chance to experience his humour live.
INR 299. 4.30 pm & 6.30 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.
November 17 | Adyar
Dive into the world of crochet with a one-day, beginner-friendly workshop. This programme helps you learn the secrets of quick-stitch crochet. Craft your own handmade piece under expert guidance, that too in record time.
INR 1,100 + INR 300 for materials. 11 am to 7 pm. At Backyard.
November 14 | PVR
Brace yourself for a cinematic experience with Kanguva. The period movie starring Suriya in lead role, revolves around a tribal warrior’s fight for survival, intertwined with a shadow cop’s high-stakes mission in today’s world.
In theatres.
November 15 | Mylapore
Catch India’s favourite alt-rock band, Junkyard Groove, in the city. Known for their unique fusion of rock, blues, country, and funk, they’re bringing their high-energy sound to Chennai. Expect fan-favourites like It’s Ok and Say Goodbye, plus fresh tracks filled with raw emotion and unforgettable guitar riffs.
INR 250 onwards. 8.30 pm onwards. At Bay 146, Savera Hotel.
November 17 | Anna Salai
Explore the rich history of Chennai’s iconic Mount Road with this guided heritage walk. Uncover the transformation of what began as a small village path into a bustling thoroughfare, with stops at landmarks like the LIC building, State Bank of India, and the historic spaces tied to the Nawab of Arcot and legendary bookstores.
INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Starting at Agurchand Mansion.