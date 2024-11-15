What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Take part in the many interesting events hapenning this weekend in the city
Ctach the various events in the city
Ctach the various events in the city

Planning what to do for the weekend? Here is a curated list of events that you can look at for the week ahead.

1. Cheesy delight

November 16 | Besant Nagar

Experience Italy without the airfare! This hands-on workshop teaches you to make three types of hand-shaped pasta and ends with a delicious sit-down meal featuring your creations. Plus, savour a personalised cheese tasting with locally crafted cheeses and take home recipe guides to recreate the magic!

INR 3,000. 5 pm onwards. At Käse Cheese, Tiger Vardachari Road.

2. Laugh riot

November 16 | TTK Road

Join comedian Rahul Subramanian in his latest stand-up show, Who Are You? It is a hilarious exploration of self-identity that offers no solutions whatsoever. Returning with his signature wit, Rahul’s act guarantees a night of laughter, whether or not you find answers to life’s big questions.

INR 1,299. 3.30 pm & 7 pm. At The Music Academy.

3. Indie night

November 16 | ECR

Get ready for a night of intense punk energy with The Angular Sessions. The show will feature MADLADI’s solo electronica beats, CDV’s raw punk covers of legends like The Ramones and Iggy Pop, and a powerful comeback by The Broadway Addicts, who’ll unleash both nostalgic and fresh sounds.

INR 399 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At The Spotted Deer, Palomar.

4. Comedy gig

November 16 | Kodambakkam

Catch Guna Kannan live as he delivers a power-packed hour of side-splitting comedy. From quirky anecdotes and sharp observations to on-the-spot improvisations, this Chennai-based comedian’s show promises non-stop laughter. If you’ve laughed at his reels, don’t miss the chance to experience his humour live.

INR 299. 4.30 pm & 6.30 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

5. Get crafty

November 17 | Adyar

Dive into the world of crochet with a one-day, beginner-friendly workshop. This programme helps you learn the secrets of quick-stitch crochet. Craft your own handmade piece under expert guidance, that too in record time.

INR 1,100 + INR 300 for materials. 11 am to 7 pm. At Backyard.

6. Epic saga

November 14 | PVR

Brace yourself for a cinematic experience with Kanguva. The period movie starring Suriya in lead role, revolves around a tribal warrior’s fight for survival, intertwined with a shadow cop’s high-stakes mission in today’s world.

In theatres.

7. Time to groove

November 15 | Mylapore

Catch India’s favourite alt-rock band, Junkyard Groove, in the city. Known for their unique fusion of rock, blues, country, and funk, they’re bringing their high-energy sound to Chennai. Expect fan-favourites like It’s Ok and Say Goodbye, plus fresh tracks filled with raw emotion and unforgettable guitar riffs.

INR 250 onwards. 8.30 pm onwards. At Bay 146, Savera Hotel.

8. Heritage walk

November 17 | Anna Salai

Explore the rich history of Chennai’s iconic Mount Road with this guided heritage walk. Uncover the transformation of what began as a small village path into a bustling thoroughfare, with stops at landmarks like the LIC building, State Bank of India, and the historic spaces tied to the Nawab of Arcot and legendary bookstores.

INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Starting at Agurchand Mansion.

Suriya
Junkyard Groove
Rahul Subramanian
kanguva
Guna Kannan

Related Stories

No stories found.