Chennai’s weekend highlights: Shopping, music, workshops, and more await

Chennai is hosting a plethora of events this week. Check them out!
November 29 | TTK Road
Get ready for an hour of unstoppable laughter with Rajasekhar Mamidanna, one of India’s comedy sensations. Known for his razor-sharp wit, crowd work, and hilarious storytelling, Rajasekhar promises a rollercoaster ride of humour you won’t forget.
INR 499 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At the Music Academy Mini Hall.
November 30 | Nandanam
Sonu Nigam is ready to entertain Chennai with a spectacular concert. With back-to-back sold-out shows worldwide, his soulful voice and electrifying energy promise an unforgettable evening. Experience the magic of his timeless hits live and be part of this musical extravaganza.
INR 1,999 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At YMCA Ground.
November 30 | Egmore
The MGPA is back with their annual concert, Sounds of the Season, to usher in the festive spirit. Featuring their adult choir and the junior choir (dubbed #shortz), the evening features a festive assortment from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker suite, classic carols, and even a Swahili chorus.
INR 499. 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At the Government Museum Theatre.
November 30 | Royapettah
Step into the rich history and diverse culture of Royapettah on this guided heritage walk. Explore colonial-era churches, the Prince of Arcot’s residence, and eclectic architectural styles as you meander through charming alleys and uncover hidden stories of the past.
INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Starting point: Wesley Higher Secondary School, Westcott Road.
November 29 | Mayajaal
As Moana 2 hits theatres, embark on a new adventure with Moana as she heeds an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Journeying to the far seas of Oceania, she navigates treacherous, long-lost waters to uncover ancient secrets and face challenges unlike anything before.
In theatres.
December 1 | Adyar
Dive into creativity at this beginner-friendly art journal workshop. Make art journaling a therapeutic and fun exercise, using stickers, washi tapes, and journal supplies to craft your own masterpiece. You can leave with a personalised journal kit too. All materials will be provided.
INR 1499. 2 pm to 4 pm. At Backyard.
November 30 | Poes Garden
Celebrate local and sustainable living at the fourth edition of the Chennai farmers market. Discover farm-fresh produce, handcrafted treasures, eco-friendly products, and home-baked treats in a vibrant atmosphere. Meet local farmers, makers, and artisans while indulging in a day of shopping, eating, and community connection.
11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden.
November 30 | Kodambakkam
Are you a budding screenwriter? Join this OTT workshop and master the art of crafting compelling scripts for digital platforms. Dive into the nuances of the OTT landscape, learn script structuring, and discover tips to pitch your ideas effectively. This can be the golden chance to sharpen your storytelling skills and network with industry experts.
INR 499 per person. 6 pm to 9 pm. At IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.
This exclusive two-day pop-up will celebrate 15 years of Indian Accent, the globally acclaimed modern Indian restaurant, known for its reimagined Indian flavours. Enjoy a specially curated menu featuring some innovative dishes like Tofu medu vadai with Madras gunpowder and sambar cream, Arbi galawat with crispy sevai and barberry chutney, Duck shaami, Meetha achaar pork ribs with dried mango and sour apple, and Daulat ki chaat, to name a few.
Meal for one person: INR 5,000++ per person (vegetarian); INR 6,000++ per person (non-vegetarian). Lunch: 12.30 pm- 3.30 pm; Dinner: 7 pm to 9.15 pm, 9.30 pm onwards. November 30 and December 1, At Hyatt Regency, Teynampet.
Indulge the wine connoisseur in you as the visiting winery delegation from Bordeaux and Languedoc regions of France, French Consulate in Pondicherry and Chennai and Radisson BLU Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, come together for an evening of fine wines paired with delectable cuisine. Seven types of wine from Bordeaux and Languedoc will be paired with Indian food. There will be a wine workshop and professional tasting for the hotel FnB staff, sommeliers of the hotel industry and trade professionals.
INR 6,000 for one person. 7.30 pm onwards, December 4, At Radisson BLU Hotel GRT Chennai, Pazhavanthangal.
If you are craving for the most authentic sushi in town, then head to the Yuki Matsuri festival for what is arguably the most traditional and tasty Nigiri, made with vinegared rice with raw Halibut, pickled mackerel, or calamari. Vegetarians have not been ignored either, and there is a wide choice of Shitake mushrooms, various types of peppers, asparagus, avocado and Zushinari. Specific cocktails like Sakura splash, Ruby jewel, Sake spritzer and Amaro montenegrin have been especially curated to add spirit to the festivities.
INR 1,200++ for one. 12 pm - 11.30 pm. On till December 6, At Kloox, Novotel, Chamiers Road.
Experience a night of magic with SP Charan’s One Man Show. Joined by three powerhouse female vocalists, Charan will take you through an unforgettable musical journey, performing iconic songs of the late SP Balasubrahmanyam that have stood the test of time.
Tickets start at INR 500. December 1, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. At Vani Mahal, T Nagar.
Join Sirpi Ventures and Indiqube for the first-ever Isaikalam Musical Open Mic. Whether you’re a musician or a music enthusiast, enjoy eight-minute performances by diverse artistes, showcasing fresh local talent in a cosy setting.
Tickets at INR 249. November 30, 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At The Board Room, Mylapore.
Get ready for a hilarious night with Comedy Combo, featuring a stellar Tamil stand-up comedy line-up from Chennai’s finest: Prabhu, Vanshitha, Pradeep, Shyam, and Krithin. After eight successful editions, expect fresh, varied acts and plenty of surprises in this lively comedy show.
Tickets at INR 299. November 30, 7.30 pm to 9 pm. At Fika, Adyar.