Chennai’s weekend highlights: Shopping, music, workshops, and more await

November 30 | Egmore

The MGPA is back with their annual concert, Sounds of the Season, to usher in the festive spirit. Featuring their adult choir and the junior choir (dubbed #shortz), the evening features a festive assortment from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker suite, classic carols, and even a Swahili chorus.

INR 499. 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At the Government Museum Theatre.