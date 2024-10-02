Nayaab Edit 2024: Where India’s textile heritage meets contemporary design

Step into a world where tradition meets contemporary flair. Nayaab Edit 2024 is not just an exhibition; it’s a vibrant showcase of India’s textile heritage, reimagined through the eyes of exceptional designers and artisans.
Curated by Rupa Sood and Ketaki Sood, the Nayaab Edit has been a platform for creativity and craftsmanship since 2015, featuring renowned designers like Anju Modi, Pero, Gaurang, Ritu Kumar, and many more. This year, they are bringing this experience to Chennai, offering stalls for participants to display their artisans’ hard work and innovative designs.
“This festive season, Nayaab strives to blend our heritage with a contemporary interpretation of design, bringing together carefully curated designers that represent the best the country has to offer,” says Ketaki Sood, one of the curators of the exhibition.
What’s new?
Experience the beauty of heritage techniques such as benaras, jamdani, kalamkari, and bandhini.
Featured artists
Ka-Sha: Known for upcycling and integrating artisanal techniques, Ka-Sha offers a fresh perspective on sustainable fashion that resonates globally.
Divya Sheth: Reviving age-old techniques like ajrak and chintz, Divya Sheth creates wearable sustainable art that captivates.
Urbania Jaipur: With roots in Japan, Urbania Jaipur merges revivalist textiles with contemporary designs that celebrate cultural narratives.
Cord: Born from a love for travel, art, and culture, the homegrown brand, Cord, imprints heritage and a hint of nostalgia in every weave. Utilising time-honoured techniques, they produce stunning styles that exude comfort, old-school charm, and functionality.
Yam: With a niche for transforming exquisite handloom fabrics into contemporary works of wearable art, Yam takes you on a kaleidoscopic journey, pairing tradition with modern aesthetics.
Aikeyah: Carve your style identity with the ethereal and Bohemian vibes of understated elegance from Aikeyah. Inspired by tales from art, history, and literature, woven narratives come to life in free-flowing silhouettes adorned with bouquets of floral motifs and Indian sensibilities, forming a striking addition to your wardrobe this season and beyond. Mark your calendars!
Price on request. October 3 & 4, 10 am to 7 pm. WelcomHotel by ITC, Cathedral Road.