Nayaab Edit 2024: Where India’s textile heritage meets contemporary design

Step into a world where tradition meets contemporary flair. Nayaab Edit 2024 is not just an exhibition; it’s a vibrant showcase of India’s textile heritage, reimagined through the eyes of exceptional designers and artisans.

Curated by Rupa Sood and Ketaki Sood, the Nayaab Edit has been a platform for creativity and craftsmanship since 2015, featuring renowned designers like Anju Modi, Pero, Gaurang, Ritu Kumar, and many more. This year, they are bringing this experience to Chennai, offering stalls for participants to display their artisans’ hard work and innovative designs.

“This festive season, Nayaab strives to blend our heritage with a contemporary interpretation of design, bringing together carefully curated designers that represent the best the country has to offer,” says Ketaki Sood, one of the curators of the exhibition.