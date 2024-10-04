Chennai's weekend highlights: Shopping, music, workshops, and more await

Explore the varied events happening across Chennai this weekend.
October 4 | Nungambakkam
Discover a world of exquisite designs and explore the latest trends in the jewellery industry at this showcase. From timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, this jewellery expo event offers something for everyone.
Till October 6. At Taj Coromandel.
October 5 | Adyar
Experience the transformative power of yoga and sound therapy at this relaxing workshop. Learn simple yet effective techniques to manage stress and promote overall well-being. Discover the healing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls as you relax and rejuvenate.
INR 750. 10.30 am to 12 noon. At Backyard.
October 4 | Kilpauk
Makeup enthusiasts, assemble! Whether you’re a seasoned makeup artist or just starting out, this masterclass can be your ticket to mastering the art of bridal makeup. Learn everything from the fundamentals to the most iconic bridal looks.
INR 57,500. Until October 8. 10 am to 5.30 pm. At Rosh - Makeup and Hair Studio.
October 6 | Marina Beach
The Indian Air Force is set to thrill crowds with a spectacular air show in Chennai. Witness 72 aircraft and elite teams perform stunning aerobatics in celebration of the IAF’s 92nd anniversary.
11 am onwards.
October 6 | Mylapore
TVF fame Vipul Goyal is coming to the city with his stand-up show Vipul Goyal- Unleashed. Join in for a good laugh as Vipul takes you through his treasure trove of relatable jokes and punchlines.
INR 799 onwards. 7 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha.
October 4 | Thousand Lights
Designers Madhu and Stanzin of the label Madzin are set to present their new festive collection in the city. The edit features delicate embroidery, intricate hand techniques, and a harmonious blend of colours.
11 am - 7 pm. At Collage.
October 4 | Inox
Watch Joker: Folie à Deux on the screens near you. In this sequel, Arthur Fleck, the Joker, is incarcerated at Arkham Asylum. As he struggles with his inner demons, he unexpectedly discovers love and a hidden musical talent.
In theatres.
October 5 | Kodambakkam
Mentored by the acclaimed screenwriter, director and script analyst, Anandh Kumaresan, this workshop will cover various topics under the screenwriting journey— from concept to screenplay. If you are someone who is looking at a career in films, this workshop is right up your alley.
Till October 6. INR 3,999. 10 am to 6 pm. At IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.
Experience the diverse world of drumming at the Chennai Drum Fest. Explore workshops, performances, and jam sessions featuring renowned drummers from around the world. From traditional Indian styles to contemporary global influences, discover the rich tapestry of rhythms. The event showcases the talent and creativity of some of the finest drummers in the world, including Lydian Nadhaswaram, Dave Weckl, Gino Banks, Steven Samuel, Siddharth Nagarajan, and Ilai.
INR 500 onwards. October 13, 7 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet.
Relive the best of ’90s and early 2000s music with Jammers, a popular Telugu band from Hyderabad. This five-piece band has captivated audiences across India, USA, and Australia with their energetic performances and diverse musical style. Relive, their upcoming tour in South India, promises to take you on a nostalgic journey through classic hits. While the setlist is primarily Telugu, Jammers will also treat fans to some Hindi and Tamil numbers.
INR 499. October 19, 8.30 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.
Amrit Ramnath, a rising star in the Indian independent music scene, has come up with his latest composition, 100,000 Dreams. This piece delves into the profound gap between reality and dreams, exploring themes of resilience, emotional depth, and introspection. Join Amrit on his 100,000 Dreams Tour and experience a musical journey in Chennai as he takes you through his new EP, along with a selection of his indie and film discography.
INR 399. October 12, 7 pm onwards. At Museum Theatre, Egmore.