Celebrate 5 years of House of Taarini with a dazzling new jewellery line

Get ready to sparkle this festive season, because House of Taarini is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its fifth anniversary. This isn’t just any birthday bash; they’re unveiling a stunning new jewellery line that promises to take your breath away. With a reputation for exquisite bridal couture and event décor, the brand is now diving into the world of luxury jewellery design, proving that they can do it all with style.
Founded in 2019 by the visionary Shravanti Shivkumar, House of Taarini quickly rose to fame with its unforgettable pop-up events and a show-stopping debut at Bangalore Fashion Week 2020. Now, they’re not just dressing brides; they’re crafting timeless treasures. “The jewellery design came naturally as it aligns with my passion for crafting rare, timeless pieces that speak to an individual’s story,” says Shravanti. And let’s be honest — who doesn’t want a piece of jewellery that tells their tale?
The Beyond the Brilliant Whites collection is a luxurious line featuring a dazzling array of pieces adorned with rare gemstones sourced from every corner of the globe. From the delicate pinks of kunzites to the vibrant hues of tourmalines and the enchant- ing blue-violet tanzanites, these jewels are not just adornments; they’re conversation starters.
Curating this collection has been an adventure of its own. “Sourcing rare gemstones required extensive research and global collaborations to find materials that are truly one-of-a-kind,” Shravanti shares.
House of Taarini also champions inclusivity by collaborating with specially-abled artisans to bring these stunning designs to life. “Inclusivity has always been central to our brand. It’s important to us that everyone involved in the creation process feels valued and empowered,” Shravanti emphasises.
Each piece in this exclusive collection is a treasure trove of unique gemstones that are fit for royalty.
As Shravanti looks to the future, she says, “We aim to continue creating custom, heirloom-quality pieces while further strengthening our inclusivity efforts.” With a mission like that, you know you’re not just buying jewellery; you’re investing in a legacy.
October 12, 2024, 11 am to 9 pm. The Leela Palace, Chennai.
