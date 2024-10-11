What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

With the Navratri mood going in full spring in the city, get part in the various events that Chennai is offering.
October 12 | Thousand Lights
Get ready for a fusion experience with Concert-Ratri — where the traditional spirit of Navaratri meets some electrifying electronic beats. It features performances by Prince Narula and Madmen.
INR 1,313. 10 pm onwards. At Express Avenue Mall.
October 11 | Anna Nagar
Soak in the festive fervour of Navaratri with an electrifying Dandiya night. Enjoy some lively music, and groove to the beats of traditional Dandiya and Garba music, whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a beginner.
On until October 12. INR 708 onwards. 9 pm onwards. At VR Chennai.
October 11 | PVR
The much-awaited Vettaiyan has stormed the screens and how! The movie, which brings together Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan after three decades, revolves around a maverick police officer who operates outside the boundaries of traditional law enforcement.
In theatres.
October 12 | Anna Salai
Step up your fashion game as the city is all set to host a three-day Style Bazaar expo as part of the festive season. Shop till you drop as you choose from over 70 brands of fashion, jewellery, décor and accessories.
Free entry. Until October 14. 10 am to 9 pm. At Hyatt Regency.
October 12 | Kilpauk
Unleash your creativity and have fun at this ceramic pottery workshop. Learn the techniques to build art products from scratch. Each individual will make three products in a span of three hours.
INR 3,000. Till October 13. 9 am to 12 pm & 3 pm to 6 pm. At Taylors Road.
October 13 | Nungambakkam
Comedian Vivek Samtani is all set to bring the house down with his hilarious yet thought-provoking stories about his upbringing, therapy experiences, and his life’s journey through often overlooked social topics.
INR 499. 3.30 pm and 6 pm. At Lord of the Drinks.
October 11 | Thiruvanmiyur
Load your shopping carts at Meena Bazaar, an exhibition that will feature a wide array of arts, crafts, handloom silks, handcrafted jewellery, and home décor items from across India. There will also be live performances, including Tanoura dance and shadow show.
Till October 20. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At CERC Exhibition Ground.
October 12 | Alwarpet
This mirror art workshop, set in a relaxed environment, enables you to meet new people, exchange ideas and conversations, as you create beautiful artworks.
INR 1,599. 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Mezze.