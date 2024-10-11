What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Enjoy the weekend with these events happenning around the city
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes

With the Navratri mood going in full spring in the city, get part in the various events that Chennai is offering.

1. Fusion night

October 12 | Thousand Lights

Get ready for a fusion experience with Concert-Ratri — where the traditional spirit of Navaratri meets some electrifying electronic beats. It features performances by Prince Narula and Madmen.

INR 1,313. 10 pm onwards. At Express Avenue Mall.

2. Dandiya vibes

October 11 | Anna Nagar

Soak in the festive fervour of Navaratri with an electrifying Dandiya night. Enjoy some lively music, and groove to the beats of traditional Dandiya and Garba music, whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a beginner.

On until October 12. INR 708 onwards. 9 pm onwards. At VR Chennai.

3. Superstar returns

October 11 | PVR

The much-awaited Vettaiyan has stormed the screens and how! The movie, which brings together Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan after three decades, revolves around a maverick police officer who operates outside the boundaries of traditional law enforcement.

In theatres.

4. Shop till you drop

October 12 | Anna Salai

Step up your fashion game as the city is all set to host a three-day Style Bazaar expo as part of the festive season. Shop till you drop as you choose from over 70 brands of fashion, jewellery, décor and accessories.

Free entry. Until October 14. 10 am to 9 pm. At Hyatt Regency.

5. Pottery workshop

October 12 | Kilpauk

Unleash your creativity and have fun at this ceramic pottery workshop. Learn the techniques to build art products from scratch. Each individual will make three products in a span of three hours.

INR 3,000. Till October 13. 9 am to 12 pm & 3 pm to 6 pm. At Taylors Road.

6. Just for laughs

October 13 | Nungambakkam

Comedian Vivek Samtani is all set to bring the house down with his hilarious yet thought-provoking stories about his upbringing, therapy experiences, and his life’s journey through often overlooked social topics.

INR 499. 3.30 pm and 6 pm. At Lord of the Drinks.

7. Retail therapy

October 11 | Thiruvanmiyur

Load your shopping carts at Meena Bazaar, an exhibition that will feature a wide array of arts, crafts, handloom silks, handcrafted jewellery, and home décor items from across India. There will also be live performances, including Tanoura dance and shadow show.

Till October 20. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At CERC Exhibition Ground.

8. All about mirror art

October 12 | Alwarpet

This mirror art workshop, set in a relaxed environment, enables you to meet new people, exchange ideas and conversations, as you create beautiful artworks.

INR 1,599. 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Mezze.

Shopping
Amitabh Bachchan
Rajnikanth
Vettaiyan
Vivek Samtani

Related Stories

No stories found.