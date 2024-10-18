Join the ultimate festive trunk show in Chennai

Get ready to indulge your senses and elevate your style at the ultimate festive Trunk Show in the city. Experience a dazzling showcase featuring Amrapali’s luxurious fine jewellery and the vibrant festive collection from Ekaya Banaras. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or a lover of exquisite craftsmanship, this is an event you won’t want to miss.
Amrapali’s collection is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind pieces crafted from rare gemstones, using ancient techniques passed down through generations of skilled artisans. Think stunning jadau jewellery that radiates charm and elegance, all designed to add a touch of prosperity to your festive celebrations.
Meanwhile, Ekaya Banaras is ready to enchant you with a kaleidoscope of handwoven saris, lehengas, suits, and ready-to-wear pieces. Rooted in tradition but bursting with modern flair, this collection showcases luxurious Banarasi silk and organza, ensuring you look fabulous at any occasion. Each piece tells a story of craftsmanship, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe, whether you’re dressing up for a wedding or adding a touch of elegance to your everyday ensemble.
Price starts at Rs 30,000. On till October 19, from 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.