Chennai happenings: Your guide to the best events this week

As Indulge Chennai turns 17, we bring to you a roundup of some interesting and exciting events happenning in the city this weekend
October 25 | Teynampet
If you are looking for some shopping extravaganza, Arti Bagdy’s fine jewellery exhibition, featuring a collection by celebrity jeweller Queenie Singh from Mumbai, should be your haunt. It showcases exquisitely designed jewellery studded with precious stones.
11 am to 7 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
October 26 | Mylapore
Take a trip down memory lane this week. Join The Equals Project and Madras Inherited for a fascinating 3-km walk that explores the political intrigue and violence that shaped independent India. Learn about the key role Madras played in drafting this pivotal document.
INR 700. 6.30 am - 8.30 am. From Ranade Library, Luz Church Road.
October 27 | Chetpet
Looking to have a good laugh over the weekend? Stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta is coming to the city with his special, as part of his latest tour. Catch the comic as he takes you through his personal and awkward anecdotes from his life.
INR799 onwards. 4.32 pm. At Lady Andal School Auditorium.
October 28 | T Nagar
Salsa enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Salsa Madras is hosting Madras Mambo Night in the city. The event offers a fun-filled evening of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking to try something new, it’s a perfect way to kick off the week with energy and rhythm!
Free entry. 8 pm. At Watson’s Restobar.
October 29 | Thoraipakkam
Sirpi Ventures in collaboration with IndiQube workspaces, is organising an open mic for all the stand-up comics out there. Join in for a lively and engaging atmosphere — whether you’re an aspiring comedian eager to test your material or simply looking to have a good laugh.
On till November 1. INR 99. 8 pm. At Smasher 2.0.
October 30 | Nungambakkam
Get ready to dance the night away! Experience the energy and excitement as DJ Gavin takes the stage and drops the beats of some blockbuster tunes from Bollywood. Join in for a night of amazing music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.
Entry free. 8 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.
October 31 | PVR
Amaran, based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously for his valour in a counterterrorism operation, is all set to hit screens. The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, explores the challenges faced by soldiers and their families.
In theatres.