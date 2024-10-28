Breaking news, bending norms

As the conversation flowed, Harsha Subramaniam, head of communities and scaled partnerships at META, shared the importance of community in journalism: “The solid foundation that ACJ gave us represents the best of the business in many companies. Despite various existential challenges that journalism has, at the core of it all, storytelling and the power of building communities cannot be understated.”

The panel, expertly moderated by Harsha, featured distinguished journalists Yogita Limaye, Dhanya Rajendran, Rupha Ramani, and Sowmiya Ashok, each sharing their unique journeys in an industry ripe with challenges yet brimming with opportunity.

“What was the tipping point for you in your professional journey?” Harsha asked Rupha, who candidly shared, “I think the basis of my journey is the fact that I’ve been surrounded by people who know what they wanted, and I knew I loved sports. Sports teaches you how to be in life; it teaches you to be a team player.” She recalled her serendipitous entry into broadcasting: “My first gig was as a camera person. Two good things happened then — India beat England, and I met the man I ended up marrying.”

Dhanya Rajendran, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The News Minute, spoke about her unconventional path: “Whenever someone asks me how I started, I wish I had a fancy answer. I resigned from my job, had a baby, and wanted to breathe for three months. I didn’t know that starting a website required money.” Her candid admission underscored the financial hurdles many face, yet she remained determined: “I was really focused on the way the news looked at women or sometimes didn’t even see them.”

Yogita Limaye shared her evolution from a desk editor to a correspondent for the BBC, stating, “I had a moment of clarity; I wanted to be a broadcast journalist. Never be afraid of voicing your ambition.” Her journey mirrored that of many women navigating a male-dominated industry, emphasising the need for perseverance: “When you’ve got the opportunity, seize it. If you prepare, if you work hard, and you have ambition, nine out of ten times, you will come out of something good.”

Sowmiya Ashok recounted her unique trajectory, saying, “I wanted to be an IAS officer but ended up fashioning a career as a journalist. I just learned how to be a journalist and then got recruited into The Hindu.” Her story revealed the unexpected paths women often take to succeed in journalism, despite initial reluctance: “I never wanted to be seen anywhere close to the camera.”

As the discussion delved deeper into the gender dynamics within journalism, Dhanya remarked on the challenges of representation: “Whenever we go for any events, people ask — are you neutral? But I hate when people ask that. You have to be objective; you can never be neutral.” Her critique of headlines that misrepresent women’s stories underscored the need for inclusive journalism: “Reporting is also including the other voice, and many times I feel like there’s no effort taken to reach out to the other side.”

Rupha highlighted the cultural barriers women face in sports journalism, stating, “When I enter a room in the IPL at CSK, you find yourself being the only woman in a room of men. It’s daunting because your perspective is so unique, it takes a while to win over the majority.” This sentiment resonated with the panel as they navigated the complexities of gender in storytelling.

Yogita and Dhanya shared insights on the importance of women’s perspectives in journalism. “You have to make a conscious effort to get a woman’s voice,” Yogita explained. “It’s not only organic; you have to push in that direction.”

As the audience engaged, a student raised a pertinent question about encouraging women’s voices in storytelling. Yogita reflected on her experiences in Afghanistan: “Sometimes, I had to get permission from the husband and tell the women that we can cover her face in the camera.” Dhanya added, “We need to think about intersectionality and not just getting the voice of a woman or a man.”

The discussion also touched on the impact of digital platforms and social media on journalism. Sowmiya candidly addressed the trolls that often accompany online presence: “Years ago, you’d feel pleasure in sharing your story, but now it’s different. I decided not to engage with the hate.” Rupha echoed this sentiment: “If you’re a woman in front of the camera, you’re going to get trolled.”

Amidst these challenges, the panellists remained optimistic about the future of journalism. Dhanya passionately stated, “There’s no better job than to be a journalist. You have the power and the responsibility to tell someone else’s story the right way.” As the event drew to a close, the camaraderie among the panellists and audience illuminated the enduring spirit of women in journalism. For young journalists, the advice was clear: stay curious, stay determined and trust your voice. The path isn’t always easy,but the stories you tell can make a real difference.

(Written by Aashna Reddy)