Experience Australian Indigenous Art: Block-printing workshop in Chennai

This hands-on workshop offers participants a rare chance to meet and hear from the artists as they share insights into their cultural heritage, land and art. Guided by these renowned artists, attendees will create their own block prints, and be able to take them home the crafted pieces as mementos of the experience.

With limited slots available, early registration is mandatory. Secure your place by registering at: https://tinyurl.com/mvwc627p or contact 73587 77797.

On November 2 at The Madras Literary Society.