What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Dive into the vibrant cultural scene and make the most of your week with these unmissable activities.
September 12 | Mylapore
Indulge in a fashion and lifestyle exhibition — Duchess Utsav this week. The two-day fest offers you a wide variety of handmade products including clothing, fashion accessories, jewellery, home and lifestyle items, gifts, and gourmet treats.
Till September 13. 10 am to 8 pm.At Savera Hotel.
September 7 | Nandanam
Singer-actor Andrea Jeremiah is all set to enthral music buffs with her concert, Dreams on Fire. The songs will range from her movie chartbusters to contemporary favourites.
6.30 pm. At YMCA Grounds.
September 8 | Anna Nagar
Discover the captivating world of resin art at a fun and interactive workshop. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, learn essential techniques like safe handling, colour blending, and moulding.
INR 1099. 3.30 pm. At Halt.
September 8 | T Nagar
Playback singer Unni Menon is all set to belt out some of his evergreen numbers like Nathiye nathiye, Ennai vilaiyazhage, Karu karu karupaayi , and Paartha mudhal naal, to name a few. He will be accompanied by singer Alka Ajith.
INR 300 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal.
September 7 | Royapettah
Celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at The Festive Bazaar. Find everything you need under one roof, just for one day. Get top deals and discounts on clothes, accessories, foods, stationeries, and home décor.
Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
September 8 | Adyar
Are you feeling disconnected from your true self? This workshop can help you reconnect with your inner self. The programme helps you tap into your untapped potential and create a life that truly resonates with your soul through immersive experiences and practical exercises.
INR 12,500. 10 am - 4 pm. At Backyard.
September 6 | PVR
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in the lead. The plot revolves around the Deetz family, who return to their ancestral home in Winter River, with ghostly creatures continue to haunt some of the family members.
In theatres.
September 6 | Velachery
Good news for all the denim lovers out there. A denim fest is happening in the city that features a lineup of fun and exciting activities. Take part in the denim customisation and styling workshops, among other creative activities.
Till September 22. At Phoenix MarketCity.