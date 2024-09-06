What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Discover the best events, activities, and experiences happening in Chennai this week!
The city is buzzing with a variety of events this week
Dive into the vibrant cultural scene and make the most of your week with these unmissable activities.

1. Shopping utsav

September 12 | Mylapore

Indulge in a fashion and lifestyle exhibition — Duchess Utsav this week. The two-day fest offers you a wide variety of handmade products including clothing, fashion accessories, jewellery, home and lifestyle items, gifts, and gourmet treats.

Till September 13. 10 am to 8 pm.At Savera Hotel.

2. Catch Andrea live

September 7 | Nandanam

Singer-actor Andrea Jeremiah is all set to enthral music buffs with her concert, Dreams on Fire. The songs will range from her movie chartbusters to contemporary favourites.

6.30 pm. At YMCA Grounds.

3. Resin workshop

September 8 | Anna Nagar

Discover the captivating world of resin art at a fun and interactive workshop. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, learn essential techniques like safe handling, colour blending, and moulding.

INR 1099. 3.30 pm. At Halt.

4. Musical evening

September 8 | T Nagar

Playback singer Unni Menon is all set to belt out some of his evergreen numbers like Nathiye nathiye, Ennai vilaiyazhage, Karu karu karupaayi , and Paartha mudhal naal, to name a few. He will be accompanied by singer Alka Ajith.

INR 300 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal.

5. Festive shopping

September 7 | Royapettah

Celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at The Festive Bazaar. Find everything you need under one roof, just for one day. Get top deals and discounts on clothes, accessories, foods, stationeries, and home décor.

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

6. Find your inner self

September 8 | Adyar

Are you feeling disconnected from your true self? This workshop can help you reconnect with your inner self. The programme helps you tap into your untapped potential and create a life that truly resonates with your soul through immersive experiences and practical exercises.

INR 12,500. 10 am - 4 pm. At Backyard.

7. Fantasy galore

September 6 | PVR

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in the lead. The plot revolves around the Deetz family, who return to their ancestral home in Winter River, with ghostly creatures continue to haunt some of the family members.

In theatres.

8. Attention denim lovers!

September 6 | Velachery

Good news for all the denim lovers out there. A denim fest is happening in the city that features a lineup of fun and exciting activities. Take part in the denim customisation and styling workshops, among other creative activities.

Till September 22. At Phoenix MarketCity.

Andrea Jeremiah
Shopping festival
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
