Chennai gets into festive fashion mode: Quiet Luxury Pop-Up sparkles with Ashdeen, Anavila, Sunira, & more

Chennai will transform into a treasure trove of sartorial splendor with the Quiet Luxury - Festive Edit pop-up. This is not just another fashion event; it’s a glamorous celebration of luxury and creativity.

Dive into a curated selection that will make your wardrobe shimmer with delight. Featuring a constellation of stellar designers like Ashdeen, Anavila, Sunira, and Dharki, this pop-up promises a fashion feast for the senses. Discover Ashdeen’s Haft Rang collection, where traditional Persian tiles inspire vibrant textiles that are as timeless as they are breathtaking. Think intricate patterns reminiscent of the famed Nasir al-Mulk mosque, translated into modern wearables.

Not to be missed, Anavila’s pre-festive collection enchants with hand-embroidered gota kinari and water colour floral prints, perfect for adding a splash of sophistication to your celebratory ensembles. And, for a taste of traditional handloom elegance, Dharki’s luxurious saris blend contemporary design with classic craftsmanship, including their stunning Kanjeevaram in Bloom series.

Sunira’s latest line is a marvel of bandhani craftsmanship, featuring exquisite Gaji silk kurtas and ghararas adorned with zardozi embroidery. Each piece is a tribute to the rich textile traditions of Kutch, reimagined for modern festivities.