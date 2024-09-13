Chennai's weekend highlights: Shopping, art, and more await

Chennai is hosting a plethora of events in the week. From shopping to art, there's one for everyone.
September 15 | Injambakkam
Indulge yourself in a world of sustainable living at this vibrant market. Discover a treasure trove of fresh, organic produce, wholesome grains, and heirloom food. Explore traditional kitchenware that adds a touch of nostalgia to your cooking experience.
10 am to 8 pm. At Hibiscus Cafe.
September 13 | Velachery
Experience the world of art ,inspired by the concept of time as renowned artist and curator Jitha Karthikeyan brings her latest exhibition to the city.This showcase features the works of established artists, each offering a unique perspective on time’s passage.
On until September 15. 12 pm to 8 pm. At Palladium, Phoenix MarketCity.
September 14 | Mylapore
Dance like there’s no tomorrow at NIRVANA, an all-female choreographers workshop this weekend. This two-day workshop offers a platform for women to share their passion, connect with like-minded individuals, and celebrate the vibrant dance culture of Chennai.
INR 800 per workshop. Till September 15. 4 pm to 6 pm & 7 pm to 9 pm.
September 15 | ECR
Here’s your chance to enjoy a day with your furry friends. Heads Up For Tails Foundation is coming with the third edition of Dogathon. Get ready to experience a day full of fun, community spirit and lots of tail-wagging action.
INR 499 onwards. 7 am. At Plot No. 3, Old Survey No. 164/2A3 Part, ECR Road.
September 13 | Royapettah
Shop till you drop. Rui Boutique in collaboration with Vimonisha is coming to the city with its wide variety of apparel. From ethnic suits, long kurtas, short kurtis to co-ord sets, kaftans, and ethnic dresses, get your favourite apparel at this expo.
On till September 14. 10 am to 8 pm. The Folly, Amethyst.
September 13 | Nungambakkam
Looking for some jewellery shopping ahead of the festive season? Explore a stunning collection that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation at Adithi Ganeshan’s Thamalli.
Till September 14. 11 am to 7 pm & 11 pm to 3 pm.
September 13 | PVR
Tovino Thomas’s 50th film, the epic action-adventure, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, is all set to hit screens this Onam. Set in Northern Kerala, this period drama follows three generations of heroes as they fight to protect their land’s treasure.
In theatres.
September 14 | Adyar
Relive the ’90s by sharing your memories and stories of the decade at this open mic, dedicated to millennials. Be it listening to a medley of AR Rahman songs, or even enjoying panjumittai on the beach, take a trip down memory lane.
INR 200. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At The Backyard.