What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering what to do in the city this weekend? Here are some interesting events that you can engage in.
September 21 | Adyar
Join in for a transformative workshop designed to enhance your physical and emotional expression as a performing artiste or writer. This programme helps you explore embodiment, movement awareness, and the power of storytelling through the body.
INR 1,500. 10 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.
September 22 | Kodambakkam
Experience the vibrant rhythms of Africa in the city. Join for a session where vibrant rhythms and relaxation blend seamlessly, while allowing you to learn the cultural essence of Africa. No prior experience is needed.
INR 1,200. 6 pm to 8 pm. At Idam.
September 21 | Egmore
Experience the energy of Navratri in the city with Navratri Utsav. Dance the night away to vibrant garba and dandiya beats in a festive ambiance. Enjoy traditional music, colourful attire, and a joyful community spirit. Get ready to celebrate culture, music, and devotion.
INR 1,000. 8 pm onwards. At Ambassador Pallava.
September 20 | Mylapore
This festive season, explore a curated collection of exquisite handloom and handmade products, including saris, crop top blouses, and dupattas by the brand Sondham. Explore a collection of classic and traditional weaves for you to choose from.
Till September 21, 10.30 am to 7 pm. At Studio Loco.
September 20 | Nungambakkam
Get exquisite saris and stoles as weaving communities Rehwa and WomenWeave come together for an exhibition. They will showcase the legacy of Maheshwari handloom by Rehwa, and contemporary handspun and hand woven weaves by WomenWeave.
Till September 21, 11 am to 8 pm. At Silkworm Boutique.
September 20 | PVR
Watch the latest Bollywood revenge drama Yudhra in theatres. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, Yudhra is about a young man consumed by grief, seeking retribution by infiltrating a powerful cartel responsible for his parents’ deaths.
In theatres.
September 21 | Anna Nagar
Indulge in an immersive workshop and learn the art of creating captivating, three-dimensional paintings. Under expert guidance, this programme allows you to master essential techniques and bring your artwork to life with depth and texture.
INR 1,350. 10 am to 12.30 pm. At Ology Studio.