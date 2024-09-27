Chennai happenings: Your guide to the best events this week

Make your week ahead in the city interesting with these exciting events that is happenning across Chennai.
September 28 | Chetpet
Catch the beloved stand-up comedian Zakir Khan live in Chennai. The comic will be performing as a part of an exclusive charity stand-up show. Experience an interesting evening of fun and comedy with the comic.
INR 1199 onwards. 7pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
September 28 | Teynampet
Here’s your chance to help build a greener planet. Explore a vibrant array of fresh produce, handmade goods and delicious treats, all while supporting the local community at Chennai Farmers Market, which is happening in the city this weekend.
11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
September 27 | Thousand Lights
Get ready to shop some vibrant apparels as designers Saaksha & Kinni are showcasing their latest collection, Botanica, in Chennai. This collection, which features designs inspired by nature, is crafted with vibrant colours and modern silhouettes, incorporating blooming flowers, lush foliage, and detailed plant textures.
11 am to 7 pm. At Evoluzione, 3 Khader Nawaz Khan Road.
September 27 | Nandanam
Immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Chennai’s heritage at India’s largest Urban Village Festival, Sempozhil 2024: Chennaiyil Oru Gramathu Thiruvizha. Explore over 250 stalls showcasing organic farming, delectable food, traditional arts, and exciting sports.
On until September 29. INR 50 onwards. At YMCA.
September 27 | Thousand Lights
Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Sapna Singhania is coming up with a jewellery exhibition in the city. The event exhibits the designer’s signature designs, which includes versatile, easy-to-wear pieces that combine both modern and art deco elements.
On until September 28. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
September 27 | PVR
Devara Part 1, one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of 2024, is in theatres now. Starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is an epic action saga, set against the coastal lands. This first part of the two-part series releases in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
September 27 | Royapettah
Plan a weekend of laughter as popular stand-up comic, Samay Raina, is all set to entertain the audience this week as part of his India tour. Named Samay Raina Unfiltered, the show will take you through quick wit and humour by the comic.
INR 499 onwards. 5 pm & 8 pm. At The Music Academy.
September 28 | Anna Nagar
Indulge in a creative and relaxing atmosphere as you explore the endless possibilities of Thai clay. This programme helps you learn the art of crafting beautiful hair accessories using the versatile medium of Thai clay. This workshop is for women and girls of all ages and skill levels.
INR 1,600. 10 pm to 12.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
It’s time to keep calm and lager on. Take a vicarious trip to the vibrant streets of Munich, Germany, and soak in the spirit of Oktoberfest. Experience the vibrant celebration of Bavarian culture with some exciting food and beverages inspired by the world’s largest Volksfest. Dig into some authentic German sausages, pretzels, signature large knot biscuit, crispy beer-battered onion rings, and craft brews. Prost to brews and some heavy-duty grooves.
INR 2,500++ onwards per person. Until October 6. 12 pm to 12 am. At The Leather Bar, The Park.
Indulge in some good old German brews, traditional bites, and groove to some electrifying tunes by DJ Ashish Nagpal at this year’s Oktoberfest. The menu features a wide selection of domestic and international beers. Enjoy all this along with some delicious food pairings, and make some fun memories. There will be special Sunday brunches on September 29 and October 5.
INR 1,800 ++ onwards per person. Until October 6. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt.
It’s time to don the party hat, tantalise your taste buds, and get set to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow. Oktoberfest has taken over ECR as The Spotted Deer has come up with a special menu until October 6. Soak in the Oktoberfest vibes with specially curated dishes and unique drink combos. And that’s not all. Get your crew and ring in the Bavarian fest with some good food, great music, and fun games.
INR 1,000 ++ onwards for two people. Until October 6. At The Spotted Deer.
Get ready for a night of soulful melodies and high-energy rock as Hyderabad-based band, Root Three Five, make their way into Chennai. This show will see them paying their tribute to singer Arijit Singh. The ensemble, known for their unique blend of rock music and more classical sensibilities of genres like Sufi, Root Three Five, is sure to serenade the Chennai crowd. The emerging band is making a mark online as well. Their renditions of Hindi songs and mashups of popular hits, is definitely worth experiencing. Mark your calender for Tribute 2 Arijit Singh ft. Root35.
Tickets start at INR 499. On October 12, 8 pm onwards. Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.
International electronic music sensation Alan Walker is coming to town! As part of the WalkerWorld Global Tour (India Leg), the DJ has expressed his excitement performing in the country. Chennai is all set to experience the spectacle of Alan’s live renditions of his hits like Faded, Alone, Darkside, Spectre, and more. Alan begins this exciting part of his tour in Kolkata today and will carry on the lively momentum in Chennai soon. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to his tunes.
Tickets start at INR 1,750. On October 5, 4 pm onwards. At Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center, East Coast Rd.
The multilingual pop rock band The Non Violinist Project (TNVP) will return to Chennai for a high-energy concert. After a memorable show in the city last year, the band is sure to deliver on another exciting night. Known for their ecstatic covers of popular songs, the group also has a range of original releases like Vaarkadal, Ulaa, Neetho, and more. Further, TNVP recently released a new single called Aasmaan. Be sure to experience the magic of live music.
Tickets start at INR 499. On September 27, 8 pm onwards. At Dank Resto-Bar, T Nagar.