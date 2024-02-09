Things to do in Chennai this week (February 9, 2024 - February 15, 2024)

Chinese New Year feast

February 9 | Anna Salai

Ring in the Year of the Dragon and wish Gong Xi Fa Cai to each other at Lotus as the restaurant whips up a culinary journey infused with dragon’s energy at this Chinese New Year Feast. Indulge in a curation of festive delicacies that are known to symbolise luck, abundance, prosperity and more. `2,400 ++ for two persons. Available for lunch and dinner.

On till February 27. At The Park.

Shimmer & shine

February 13 | Teynampet

Check out this collection of Hyderabad’s finest jewellery by Vimonisha Exhibitions and Events. Sift through exquisite pieces of jewellery and check out their unique and elegant designs, all under one roof. Price on request. 11 am to 8 pm.

Hyatt Regency.

Intricate creations



February 11 | Adyar

Immerse yourself in the beauty of delicate designs through the intricate art of mandalas. These mandala patterns will help you bid adieu to stressful thoughts, unleash your creativity and at the same time, experience mindfulness. Wear your creative hat at this hands-on workshop.

`999. 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.

Musical extravaganza

February 9 | Velachery

Join the musical celebrations this weekend as singers Aishwarya Kumar, Akshaya and violinist Abhijith Nair perform an exclusive musical flash mob and set the stage on fire with their

power-packed renditions. Indulge in the world of cinema, music and blockbusters as the singers belt away some pulsating numbers.

Entry free. 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity.

World Radio Day



February 11 | Kodambakkam

Ahead of the World Radio Day, join the trailblazing community committed to empowering creative expression. This Radio Jockey and Podcast workshop will be mentored by acclaimed RJ Dheena and will serve as a platform for individuals to delve into the captivating world of radio and podcasting and help them navigate the dynamic media landscape.

`1,999 onwards. 10 am to 4 pm.

At IDAM — The Art & Cultural Space.

Warp & weft



February 9 | Teynampet

Revisit the art of handweaving and natural dyeing at this Global Conference organised and presented by WICCI Handloom Council. Immerse yourselves in the rich legacy of handloom craftsmanship, learn about creating and maintaining sustainable, eco-friendly models and consumption. Delve deep into a heritage that speaks volumes about environmental sustainability, and cultural resilience at this meet.

`10,000 onwards. 8.30 am to 5 pm. At Hyatt Regency.

Down melody lane

February 10 | Nandanam

Ace music composer and ‘Melody King’ Vidyasagar is all set to enthral the audience as he takes them on a nostalgic trip with his chartbusters from the ’90s and 2000s. Watch the composer in action at The Name Is Vidyasagar - Live in Concert 2.0.

`1,499 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At YMCA Grounds.

The Superstar is back



February 9 I PVR

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to storm the screen as Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The sports drama will have Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the lead, with the Superstar making an extended special appearance. Lal Salaam will also mark the maiden appearance of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in Tamil cinema. Music is by AR Rahman. In theatres.