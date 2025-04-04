What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

As we survive through the summer months in Chennai, here are some events that you can partake in.
April 5 | Nungambakkam
Uncover the hidden harmony of mathematics and beauty in this immersive folding workshop. Explore how geometry shapes nature and art, from the spirals of galaxies to the proportions of ancient sculptures. Engage hands-on with folds as both function and form, crafting structures that mirror the elegance of the natural world.
Till April 6. INR 885 (inclusive of materials). 11 am to 1 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
April 5 | Poes Garden
Celebrate one year of Chennai Farmers Market at Edition 6. Discover fresh produce, artisanal finds, and a vibrant community of conscious creators. Indulge in local flavours, handmade crafts, and sustainable living.
Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
April 4 | Nungambakkam
You’ve seen him in Nerkonda Paarvai and Ponniyin Selvan, but now it’s time to meet Arjun Chidambaram, the musician. Brace yourself for a night of witty originals, Tamil indie grooves, and stories spun with a musical twist.
INR 299. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
April 5 | Chetpet
Discover the elegance of handcrafted blouses, silk saris, and more at Ravikkai’s exclusive pop-up in Chennai. Immerse yourself in exquisite fabrics like cotton, chanderi, organza, tissue, and silk, along with ready-to-wear and semi-stitched blouses, fabric yardages, and accessories.
Till April 6. 11 am to 8 pm. At Sabari Artisans Village.
April 4 | Alwarpet
Savour the thrill of match nights with a five-course feast featuring Nawabi kebabs, rich curries, and fine drinks, all in a relaxed rooftop setting. Enjoy exclusive beverage offers during match hours.
On till May 25. From 7 pm onwards. At Above Sea Level, The Raintree St. Mary’s.
April 5 | Haddows Road
Chennai, be prepared for a day of captivating fashion installations and insightful conversations. Experience a showcase of creativity as five designers from across India present their distinctive works and design philosophies in the city.
Open to all. From 5 pm onwards. At Ogaan.
April 4 | Santhome
Unleash your inner rockstar at this summer guitar workshop, led by seasoned guitarist Joseph Mathew. Dive into pentatonic scales, shredding techniques, and electric guitar mechanics, with flexible class options—including personalised home sessions.
On till June 2. 11 am to 7 pm. At Rise Academy.
April 4 | PVR
Get ready for A Minecraft Movie—where every block, build, and battle takes them closer to the ultimate adventure. As four misfits navigate this bizarre world, they team up with an expert crafter to embark on an epic quest to find their way back home.
In theatres.