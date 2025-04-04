What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

April 5 | Nungambakkam

Uncover the hidden harmony of mathematics and beauty in this immersive folding workshop. Explore how geometry shapes nature and art, from the spirals of galaxies to the proportions of ancient sculptures. Engage hands-on with folds as both function and form, crafting structures that mirror the elegance of the natural world.

Till April 6. INR 885 (inclusive of materials). 11 am to 1 pm. At Apparao Galleries.