Red Bull Moto Jam is revving up for India’s biggest motorsport festival in Chennai

Calling all thrill-seekers, speed freaks, and motorsport lovers — Red Bull Moto Jam is racing into Chennai, and it’s going to be India’s most electrifying motorsport festival yet! With gravity-defying stunts, world-class athletes, vintage beauties, and raw horsepower on display, this is where legends come to play and the city comes alive.

What is Red Bull Moto Jam?

The Red Bull Moto Jam is not just an event — it’s a full-blown celebration of extreme motorsport culture. Think of it as the Coachella of motorheads, but with roaring engines, tire smoke, and jaw-dropping stunts. This all-in-one, high-octane spectacle will feature: FMX (Freestyle Motocross) and stunt riding, precision drifting that’ll make your heart skip a beat, live showcases by international Red Bull athletes and stunt sequences and gravity-defying moves.