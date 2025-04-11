Red Bull Moto Jam is revving up for India’s biggest motorsport festival in Chennai

Calling all thrill-seekers, speed freaks, and motorsport lovers — Red Bull Moto Jam is racing into Chennai, and it’s going to be India’s most electrifying motorsport festival yet! With gravity-defying stunts, world-class athletes, vintage beauties, and raw horsepower on display, this is where legends come to play and the city comes alive.
What is Red Bull Moto Jam?
The Red Bull Moto Jam is not just an event — it’s a full-blown celebration of extreme motorsport culture. Think of it as the Coachella of motorheads, but with roaring engines, tire smoke, and jaw-dropping stunts. This all-in-one, high-octane spectacle will feature: FMX (Freestyle Motocross) and stunt riding, precision drifting that’ll make your heart skip a beat, live showcases by international Red Bull athletes and stunt sequences and gravity-defying moves.
Motorsport stars come to Chennai
Hold your breath as Abdo Feghali, Arūnas Gibieža, and other Red Bull icons bring their A-game to the track. These international stunt wizards are known for pushing the limits of what’s humanly possible — and now, they're bringing that intensity to Indian streets. Joining them are Indian motorsport legends like CS Santosh and Harith Noah, sharing stories from Dakar rallies and extreme rides, giving fans a peek into the world of elite motorsport.
The Red Bull Convoy will cruise through Chennai’s most iconic spots — a moving museum of: Vintage cars with old-school charm, drift-ready monsters burning rubber, superbikes and custom stunt vehicles and also Red Bull athlete meet-and-greets on the go.
Event details
Tickets: ₹5,000 onwards.
Date: Saturday, 12th April
Gates open: 4:00 pm
Show start time: 6:30 pm
Venue: Island Grounds, Chennai