What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Witness the varied events happening in the city.
April 13 | Kodambakkam
Step into the vibrant world of comics in this beginner-friendly workshop for aspiring artists. Led by author Sukanya Basu Mallik, this interactive session explores character design, panel flow, and storytelling—with hands-on activities and tips on free digital tools to continue your comic journey at home. INR 899, 6 pm to 7 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.
April 11 | Thousand Lights
Ease into the season with The Summer Collective, a curated pop-up featuring slow, sustainable fashion, handcrafted jewellery, and breezy resortwear by emerging labels like Itraake, Roho, Khajoor, and more. Discover minimalist elegance, sip on refreshing summer drinks, and enjoy a hands-on workshop as you wander through this thoughtfully designed retail escape. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
April 16 | Nungambakkam
Discover the architectural elegance of Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna’s newest collection as it debuts in the city. With sharp tailoring, fluid silhouettes, and a refined play of translucency and metallics, this striking showcase of contemporary luxury blurs the lines between structure and softness, power and poetry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Evoluzione.
April 12 | Park Town
Get ready for high-octane action as Red Bull Moto Jam races into Chennai with a never-before motorsports spectacle. From jaw-dropping stunts to roaring engines, witness world-class athletes on two and four wheels push the limits in a festival that’s as thrilling as it is immersive. INR 1,500 onwards. 6:30 pm. At Island Grounds.
April 12 | Teynampet
Start the New Year on a flavourful note with a four-day culinary celebration. Savour the diverse tastes of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana as traditional recipes meet modern flair at this grand regional showcase. On till April 15. INR 2,199++ per person, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
April 12 | Adyar
Step into the world of delicate detailing with this napkin design workshop led by Reva Art Studio. Learn elegant needlework techniques and create your own embroidered pieces while discovering the timeless charm of textile art—no prior experience needed. INR 1,000, 2 pm to 5 pm. At Backyard.
April 11 | PVR
When a CIA decoder’s wife is killed in a London terror attack and his superiors refuse to act, he goes rogue. The Amateur is a gripping thriller that follows one man’s transformation from analyst to avenger, blurring the lines between duty, grief, and justice. In theatres.
April 18 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the delicate bond between nature, memory, and art in this evocative decoupage workshop. Create mirror frames inspired by seasonal blooms and fleeting landscapes—like the rare kurinji flower or the lush Valley of Flowers—while exploring themes of sustainability and remembrance through this hands-on creativity workshop. INR 2,596 (inclusive of materials), 11 am to 1 pm. At Apparao Galleries.