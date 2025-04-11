What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Experience Chennai's vibrant cultural scene with workshops, fashion pop-ups, and thrilling motorsports
What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week
Representative image

Witness the varied events happening in the city.

Drawn to story

April 13 | Kodambakkam

Step into the vibrant world of comics in this beginner-friendly workshop for aspiring artists. Led by author Sukanya Basu Mallik, this interactive session explores character design, panel flow, and storytelling—with hands-on activities and tips on free digital tools to continue your comic journey at home. INR 899, 6 pm to 7 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.

Summer pop-up

April 11 | Thousand Lights

Ease into the season with The Summer Collective, a curated pop-up featuring slow, sustainable fashion, handcrafted jewellery, and breezy resortwear by emerging labels like Itraake, Roho, Khajoor, and more. Discover minimalist elegance, sip on refreshing summer drinks, and enjoy a hands-on workshop as you wander through this thoughtfully designed retail escape. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.

Sculpted in style

April 16 | Nungambakkam

Discover the architectural elegance of Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna’s newest collection as it debuts in the city. With sharp tailoring, fluid silhouettes, and a refined play of translucency and metallics, this striking showcase of contemporary luxury blurs the lines between structure and softness, power and poetry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Evoluzione.

Full throttle

April 12 | Park Town

Get ready for high-octane action as Red Bull Moto Jam races into Chennai with a never-before motorsports spectacle. From jaw-dropping stunts to roaring engines, witness world-class athletes on two and four wheels push the limits in a festival that’s as thrilling as it is immersive. INR 1,500 onwards. 6:30 pm. At Island Grounds.

Feast mode on

April 12 | Teynampet

Start the New Year on a flavourful note with a four-day culinary celebration. Savour the diverse tastes of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana as traditional recipes meet modern flair at this grand regional showcase. On till April 15. INR 2,199++ per person, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Threaded grace

April 12 | Adyar

Step into the world of delicate detailing with this napkin design workshop led by Reva Art Studio. Learn elegant needlework techniques and create your own embroidered pieces while discovering the timeless charm of textile art—no prior experience needed. INR 1,000, 2 pm to 5 pm. At Backyard.

Code of vengeance

April 11 | PVR

When a CIA decoder’s wife is killed in a London terror attack and his superiors refuse to act, he goes rogue. The Amateur is a gripping thriller that follows one man’s transformation from analyst to avenger, blurring the lines between duty, grief, and justice. In theatres.

Floral reflections

April 18 | Nungambakkam

Celebrate the delicate bond between nature, memory, and art in this evocative decoupage workshop. Create mirror frames inspired by seasonal blooms and fleeting landscapes—like the rare kurinji flower or the lush Valley of Flowers—while exploring themes of sustainability and remembrance through this hands-on creativity workshop. INR 2,596 (inclusive of materials), 11 am to 1 pm. At Apparao Galleries.

Fashion pop-up
The Amateur
Red Bull Moto Jam

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com