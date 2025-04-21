Tamil Nadu makes historic debut at the 42nd Weifang International Kite Festival, China

Tamil Nadu proudly soared onto the global stage at the 42nd Weifang International Kite Festival, the world’s most prestigious kite event, held from April 18 to 20, 2025, in Weifang, Shandong Province, China—celebrated worldwide as the ‘Kite Capital of the World.’
Bringing together over 50 countries and attracting more than 50,000 spectators, the festival is a vibrant celebration of global kite culture, where artistry and tradition take to the skies.
For the first time ever, Tamil Nadu showcased its rich cultural heritage at this international event. Backed by Tamil Nadu Tourism, the passionate Team Skyters captivated global audiences with two spectacular kites:
A giant inflatable Jallikattu Bull Kite, symbolising the power, pride, and tradition of Tamil Nadu’s legendary bull-taming sport.
A bold, colourful kite featuring the Tamil script "வாழ்க தமிழ்" (Long live Tamil)—a proud tribute to Tamil language and identity flying high on the world stage.
These eye-catching creations didn’t just impress—they made history. The Jallikattu Bull Kite, in particular, became a showstopper, commanding awe and admiration as it soared above the crowds, embodying the spirit and strength of Tamil culture.
This groundbreaking moment marks the first global representation of Tamil cultural symbols and language at an international kite championship—an initiative aimed at enhancing Tamil Nadu’s global tourism presence while honoring its deep-rooted heritage.
Celebrating over four decades of tradition, the Weifang Kite Festival is a colorful blend of artistry and unity, held in the birthplace of kites itself. Tamil Nadu’s debut added a powerful new cultural dimension to this storied event.
Following its international success, these symbolic kites will next be featured at the upcoming Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2025, set against the stunning backdrop of Mahabalipuram this May. A UNESCO heritage town famed for its ancient temples and coastal charm, Mahabalipuram is the perfect host for this vibrant celebration.
This landmark participation is more than a visual spectacle—it’s a celebration of identity, creativity, and global friendship, affirming Tamil Nadu’s place on the world tourism map as a culturally rich and dynamic destination.