Tamil Nadu makes historic debut at the 42nd Weifang International Kite Festival, China

Bringing together over 50 countries and attracting more than 50,000 spectators, the festival is a vibrant celebration of global kite culture, where artistry and tradition take to the skies.

For the first time ever, Tamil Nadu showcased its rich cultural heritage at this international event. Backed by Tamil Nadu Tourism, the passionate Team Skyters captivated global audiences with two spectacular kites:

A giant inflatable Jallikattu Bull Kite, symbolising the power, pride, and tradition of Tamil Nadu’s legendary bull-taming sport.

A bold, colourful kite featuring the Tamil script "வாழ்க தமிழ்" (Long live Tamil)—a proud tribute to Tamil language and identity flying high on the world stage.