What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

This week, try your hand in these events happening in the city.
April 27 | Adyar
Feeling the burnout? Join clinical psychologist Sangavi Soundararajan for a mindful morning that blends grounding techniques, reflective activities, and calm conversation. Whether you’re new to mindfulness or need a gentle reset, this bilingual (English & Tamil) session offers a peaceful space to recharge.
INR 1,200 (includes refreshments). 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.
April 26 | Chetpet
Get ready for two hours of back-to-back Tamil stand-up comedy as Chennai’s favourites, Manoj Prabhakar and Mayandi Karunanithi take the stage for an uproarious night. Expect sharp wit, local flavour, and non-stop laughter.
INR 699 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At Marlem Mahal.
April 27 | Anna Salai
Step into the storied past of Mount Road on a heritage walk that celebrates its iconic buildings. Led by Ashmitha Athreya, this early morning stroll traces the road’s evolution from colonial artery to cultural landmark, offering rich insights into its architecture and legacy. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assemble at Agurchand Mansion.
April 26 | Nungambakkam
Discover the sacred stories behind fire as you craft your own scented candles at this mindful, hands-on workshop. Rooted in ancient traditions—from Vedic rituals to Egyptian incense—this experience invites you to reflect, create, and connect through flame and fragrance.
INR 2,360 (inclusive of materials). 2 pm to 4 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
April 27 | Nandanam
Let your heart sway to the soul-stirring voice of Arijit Singh as he comes to Chennai with his grandest concert. From chart-toppers like Kesariya to timeless favourites like Tum Kya Mile, this unforgettable night promises a wave of emotions, spectacular production, and musical magic under the stars.
INR 2,500 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At YMCA Ground.
April 25 | Inox
Christian Wolff is back—this time, using his genius and shadowy skills to crack a high-stakes murder mystery within the Treasury Department. The Accountant 2 sees Ben Affleck reprise his role in this slick, cerebral thriller, joined by a stellar cast including Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons.
In theatres.
April 26 | Kodambakkam
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi takes the mic with Sit down Ashish, a hilarious, heartfelt take on his 30-year journey through Indian cinema. Expect candid confessions, career collapses, and unexpected triumphs — all wrapped in wit, wisdom, and a few well-timed burps.
INR 499 onwards. 7 pm. At Trinity Studio.
April 25 | Royapettah
Step into summer with Kusubana by Translate, a fresh edit of contemporary ikats. From breezy silhouettes to playful details, the collection blends function with flair—perfect for long, languid afternoons and effortless dressing. Expect breathable cottons, thoughtful tailoring, and a nostalgic nod to childhood summers.
Till April 30. INR 3,900– INR 15,500. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.