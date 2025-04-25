What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

April 27 | Adyar

Feeling the burnout? Join clinical psychologist Sangavi Soundararajan for a mindful morning that blends grounding techniques, reflective activities, and calm conversation. Whether you’re new to mindfulness or need a gentle reset, this bilingual (English & Tamil) session offers a peaceful space to recharge.

INR 1,200 (includes refreshments). 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.