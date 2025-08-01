Mahabalipuram gears up to host ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025, welcomes top surfers to the coastline

Renowned oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau once said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” That very enchantment awaits at the Bay of Bengal coastline in Mahabalipuram, which is all set to roll out its 'blue' carpet for surfers from around the globe. From August 3 to 25, the coastal town will host the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 (supported by the Tamil Nadu government and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu), a milestone event drawing Asia’s top wave riders. Celebrated for its powerful right-hand point break, Mahabalipuram promises the ideal arena for some high-octane surfing action. Let’s dive headfirst into the championship to learn more.
A plunge into the contest
The president of the Surfing Federation of India, Arun Vasu, who has been involved in water sports for decades, tells Indulge, “The Asian Surfing Championship is held once a year and is the biggest event of its kind in Asia. This year marks the fourth edition of the championship. The last two editions were held in the Maldives. What's special about this year's event is that it also serves as the final qualification round for the 2026 Asian Games, making it both a prestigious and crucial competition. We're thrilled to have won the bid to host it, especially since we were up against countries like Japan.”
This time around, 20 countries will take part in the event. “There are about 120 athletes in total. From India, we have a total of 12 athletes - three in the men’s open category, three in the women’s open, and three men and three women in the junior division. However, rankings and medals are awarded only in the senior categories. The junior competition is more about encouragement and exposure,” he adds.
When surfing changed their lives
For Indian team surfer Ramesh Budihal (24), a chance encounter set him on a life-changing path. “I used to live with my parents in Kovalam, where they ran a small shop. One day, I saw a foreigner teaching kids how to surf. Curious, I asked him about it, and he told me I’d have to join a school, which was a special one for underprivileged children, to learn. That moment changed everything for me.”
It’s been 18 years since Ramesh first picked up a surfboard, and the journey has been life-altering.
D Srikanth (20), also from Kovalam, has a similar story to tell. “I hail from the fishing community and I grew up watching people surf on the beach, including my maternal uncle, who was a champion surfer. He travelled for competitions and was always thrilled about the sport. I started learning from him when I was just 10, and I’ve now been surfing for a decade. Earlier, there were hardly any competitions, but now we have several, including international events. But we still need more young surfers. That’s why I plan to start teaching kids soon.”
He adds, “Surfing has opened so many doors. I’ve had the chance to meet the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and connect with inspiring people through this sport. Kovalam beach has gained recognition, and our village has become more popular.”
Catching the waves in Bay of Bengal
John-John Chan (18) from Chinese Taipei is all set to make his debut on Indian shores as he gears up to compete in the Open Men/ U18 category. “I’m quite pumped up to compete and just be part of the experience. It’s my first time surfing in India, so I’m looking forward to meeting new people, having fun on different waves, and pushing myself to see how I perform in unfamiliar conditions.”
Echoing his excitement is 13-year-old Wan-Yu Chen (Amber), who will be riding the waves in the Open women/Girl U18 category. “I’m really looking forward to the energy and vibe of the event, the thrill of competing, connecting with surfers from across the region, and pushing my limits in the water. Surfing events like this are always a great mix of challenge and community, and Mahabalipuram’s unique waves make it all the more exciting.”
Mahabalipuram, the rising surfing powerhouse
Over the coming days, all eyes will be on Mahabalipuram as it becomes the epicentre of Asian surfing action. “The main buzz is all around the waves,” says Arun Vasu. “All the top surfers in Asia are here, and with the venue set right in front of the iconic Shore Temple, it makes for a truly epic and unforgettable backdrop.”
John-John Chan concurs, “It’s really cool to see how Mahabalipuram is growing as a surf destination. The wave here is strong and consistent, and you can sense a passionate community forming around it. I think events like this will really help put Indian surf spots on the global radar and open up more opportunities for local surfers.”
Amber believes that such events are instrumental in building awareness and nurturing a vibrant surf culture. “Mahabalipuram has really come into its own as a key location for Indian surfing. The reliable swells, presence of surf schools, and a rising community of local talent are helping it gain recognition. It’s amazing to see young surfers emerging from the region, and I believe Mahabalipuram has the potential to become a major surf hub in South Asia.”
Srikanth adds, “The Bay of Bengal offers gentler waves, which made it easier for me to learn. The sandy seabed and wave height—usually between 2 and 6 feet—make it beginner-friendly. But when I surfed in places like the Maldives and Bali, the waves were much bigger and more powerful, which made it much harder to maintain balance.”
Gearing up for the big day
With the championship just around the corner, the surfers have been putting in long hours of focused training. “We’ve been training 3 to 4 hours a day, starting with an hour of ‘free-surf’ to get a feel of the waves,” says Srikanth. “Our coach gives us drills, corrects our mistakes on the spot, and later we review footage in classroom sessions. We’ve paused our regular fitness routines for now, but earlier it included mobility and endurance training. Before we enter the sea, we also study the wave patterns, how the waves are breaking, the wind direction, and the movement of the current.
Ramesh adds, “Training has intensified over the past week, with three hours of surfing daily, followed by video analysis and reflection. We also keep personal notes and visualise our performance to stay mentally sharp. I practice for six hours a day as I’m competing in both the open and junior categories.”
For international surfers, adapting to local conditions is key. “Training’s been great,” says John-John. “We’re in the water every day, focusing on different types of waves and adapting to them. I’m doing everything I can to be ready for whatever challenges Mahabalipuram brings. I’ve also been focusing on mental preparation, staying calm, focused, and composed under pressure. Amber shares, “I’ve been working on paddle strength, backside technique, and endurance. I feel ready and excited to compete.”
Surfing sparks a coastal revival
Surfing has done more than just bring a sport to the shores, it’s given rise to greater ocean awareness and community involvement, according to Arun Vasu. “Today, Kovalam is home to 12 surf schools, while Mahabalipuram has three. When we started, it was just us and one other school. Our vision was to train local youth so they could eventually start their own schools, and that’s exactly what has happened.”
He says that environmental responsibility has grown alongside the sport. “All surf schools actively take part in beach cleanups. Between Muttukadu and Mahabalipuram, there are 8 to 10 surf points, and each school takes ownership of maintaining their stretch. Tourists and beginners are often encouraged to join in. Keeping our beaches clean is vital, it’s the heart of everything we do.”
Safety has also become a major focus. Through Surf Turf and a partner centre in Rameswaram (run with Quest), over 4,000 to 5,000 fishermen have been trained as lifeguards. Lifeguard towers have been set up, two in Kovalam and one in Rameswaram, and active lifeguards are supported year-round. Just last year, 130 lives were saved in Kovalam alone. Many of our best lifeguards are surfers themselves, and anyone certified as a surf instructor through the International Surfing Association (ISA) must also be a trained lifeguard. It all ties together, sport, safety, and sustainability.”
Who can surf? “These days, kids start surfing as early as age 5. All you need to do is join a surf school where they’ll teach you the basics. The more you practice, the more confident you become in handling the board on your own. Balance is the most important skill in surfing,” says Srikanth. Ramesh adds, “What’s interesting is that you don't need to know how to swim to surf. Start with short sessions, and gradually increase your time in the water. It's essential to understand and respect the conditions of the ocean each day and take care of your safety.”
How much does a surfboard weigh? A surfboard usually weighs around a kilogram. The weight and design of the board vary depending on the brand and sea conditions. Most boards are light, made from foam and fibreglass," says Srikanth.
