Mahabalipuram gears up to host ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025, welcomes top surfers to the coastline

When surfing changed their lives

For Indian team surfer Ramesh Budihal (24), a chance encounter set him on a life-changing path. “I used to live with my parents in Kovalam, where they ran a small shop. One day, I saw a foreigner teaching kids how to surf. Curious, I asked him about it, and he told me I’d have to join a school, which was a special one for underprivileged children, to learn. That moment changed everything for me.”

It’s been 18 years since Ramesh first picked up a surfboard, and the journey has been life-altering.

D Srikanth (20), also from Kovalam, has a similar story to tell. “I hail from the fishing community and I grew up watching people surf on the beach, including my maternal uncle, who was a champion surfer. He travelled for competitions and was always thrilled about the sport. I started learning from him when I was just 10, and I’ve now been surfing for a decade. Earlier, there were hardly any competitions, but now we have several, including international events. But we still need more young surfers. That’s why I plan to start teaching kids soon.”

He adds, “Surfing has opened so many doors. I’ve had the chance to meet the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and connect with inspiring people through this sport. Kovalam beach has gained recognition, and our village has become more popular.”