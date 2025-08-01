What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here's a list of events you can take part this weekend
Check out the events of the week
Bored this weekend? Not to worry! Here are a few events to look forward to in the city.

Take a look at the events below:

1. Savouring Saturdays

Grab a bite and enjoy your Saturday
August 2 | Teynampet

Escape into the warmth of Italy with a sumptuous brunch affair, where over 70 curated dishes come together in a celebration of rustic charm. From artisan breads and soulful soups to live pasta stations and gourmet seafood, Pranzo can be your invitation to dine, unwind and connect the Italian way. Available every Saturday. 11 am onwards. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.

2. Bring your atti

Make the most of this Friendship Day
August 3 | T Nagar

Friendship Day gets a musical twist as The Leftovers take the stage with their signature high-octane sound and feel-good anthems. Expect a lively night of beats, banter, and pure atti as the band celebrates friendship through chorus. INR 559 onwards. 5 pm onwards. At Aura Studios.

3. Shop haul

Unleash the shopper in you
August 2 | Poes Garden

More than just a market, this curated shopping experience brings together over 50 farmers, artisans, and small businesses offering everything from farm-fresh produce and handmade skincare to artisanal bakes and eco-friendly homewares. Open to all. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.

4. Love, taped

Enjoy the evening through a musical
August 3 | Alwarpet

A musical storytelling performance rooted in nostalgia and tenderness, Rosemary, performed by Gabrial Gladson, follows the love story of an elderly couple from North Madras. Expect gaanaa beats, English melodies, and a heartfelt narrative filled with memories, music, and moments. INR 300. 3 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage.

5. Design showcase

Design pop-up
August 7 | Cathedral Road

Celebrate craftsmanship and couture at the 9th edition of Nayaab Edit—a two-day showcase spotlighting India’s finest designers who blend heritage techniques with modern sensibilities. Expect an immersive experience of textiles, embroidery, and wearable art from stalwarts like Swatti Kapoor, Vineet Rahul, Anju Narain, and a special installation by Swati Kalsi. Till August 8. 10 am to 7 pm. At Welcomhotel by ITC.

6. Monsoon rhythm

August 3 | TTK Road

Let the season unfold through music at Barkha Ritu Chennai, where Santoor virtuoso Rahul Shivkumar Sharma sets the tone for an evocative evening. The concert crescendos with a Hindustani–Carnatic vocal jugalbandi by Sandeep Narayan and Jayateerth Mevundi, blending two classical traditions. `500 onwards. 5.30 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.

7. Crown and chaos

Catch the movie in theatres
August 1 | PVR

Kingdom arrives with fire and fury—an action saga where questions of legacy collide with the cost of power. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, the film navigates a world ruled by ambition, haunted by mistakes, and stained with blood, as destiny unfolds one battle at a time. In theatres.

8. Tiny wonders

August 2 | Kilpauk

Unleash your inner artist in this hands-on workshop where clay meets creativity in the form of adorable, functional mini magnets. In the programme, you’ll explore the art of sculpting in miniature, where you can craft intricate forms and add magnetic charm to your creations. `899 onwards. 3 pm. At Dices and Drama: Chennai.

