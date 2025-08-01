What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Bored this weekend? Not to worry! Here are a few events to look forward to in the city.
August 2 | Teynampet
Escape into the warmth of Italy with a sumptuous brunch affair, where over 70 curated dishes come together in a celebration of rustic charm. From artisan breads and soulful soups to live pasta stations and gourmet seafood, Pranzo can be your invitation to dine, unwind and connect the Italian way. Available every Saturday. 11 am onwards. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
August 3 | T Nagar
Friendship Day gets a musical twist as The Leftovers take the stage with their signature high-octane sound and feel-good anthems. Expect a lively night of beats, banter, and pure atti as the band celebrates friendship through chorus. INR 559 onwards. 5 pm onwards. At Aura Studios.
August 2 | Poes Garden
More than just a market, this curated shopping experience brings together over 50 farmers, artisans, and small businesses offering everything from farm-fresh produce and handmade skincare to artisanal bakes and eco-friendly homewares. Open to all. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
August 3 | Alwarpet
A musical storytelling performance rooted in nostalgia and tenderness, Rosemary, performed by Gabrial Gladson, follows the love story of an elderly couple from North Madras. Expect gaanaa beats, English melodies, and a heartfelt narrative filled with memories, music, and moments. INR 300. 3 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage.
August 7 | Cathedral Road
Celebrate craftsmanship and couture at the 9th edition of Nayaab Edit—a two-day showcase spotlighting India’s finest designers who blend heritage techniques with modern sensibilities. Expect an immersive experience of textiles, embroidery, and wearable art from stalwarts like Swatti Kapoor, Vineet Rahul, Anju Narain, and a special installation by Swati Kalsi. Till August 8. 10 am to 7 pm. At Welcomhotel by ITC.
August 3 | TTK Road
Let the season unfold through music at Barkha Ritu Chennai, where Santoor virtuoso Rahul Shivkumar Sharma sets the tone for an evocative evening. The concert crescendos with a Hindustani–Carnatic vocal jugalbandi by Sandeep Narayan and Jayateerth Mevundi, blending two classical traditions. `500 onwards. 5.30 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.
August 1 | PVR
Kingdom arrives with fire and fury—an action saga where questions of legacy collide with the cost of power. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, the film navigates a world ruled by ambition, haunted by mistakes, and stained with blood, as destiny unfolds one battle at a time. In theatres.
August 2 | Kilpauk
Unleash your inner artist in this hands-on workshop where clay meets creativity in the form of adorable, functional mini magnets. In the programme, you’ll explore the art of sculpting in miniature, where you can craft intricate forms and add magnetic charm to your creations. `899 onwards. 3 pm. At Dices and Drama: Chennai.