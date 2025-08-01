What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

August 2 | Teynampet

Escape into the warmth of Italy with a sumptuous brunch affair, where over 70 curated dishes come together in a celebration of rustic charm. From artisan breads and soulful soups to live pasta stations and gourmet seafood, Pranzo can be your invitation to dine, unwind and connect the Italian way. Available every Saturday. 11 am onwards. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.