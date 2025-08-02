Between Petals and Silence: Jagath Ravi on stillness, boredom, and seeing beyond the form

Between Petals and Silence: Jagath Ravi on stillness, boredom, and seeing beyond the formDespite his philosophical leanings, Jagath doesn’t aim to be overly academic. “I don’t want to be boxed in, ‘the guy who paints kids’ or ‘the classroom artist.’ Tomorrow I might do something totally abstract. That freedom matters.”

As for the meanings projected onto his work, he shrugs them off. “Sometimes people ask what this gesture means or why this colour. I honestly don’t know. When I work, it’s about the act of doing. That’s the most honest part. If it looks like it contradicts what I’ve said before, that’s okay. I change. We all do.”

One memory stands out, a past exhibit featured eight closely packed figures with tiny gaps of negative space between their bodies. A viewer approached Jagath and said the piece reminded him of his family, eight siblings, with his mother as the youngest. She had passed away recently, and he could see all of them in the painting. “That really stayed with me,” says Jagath. “He didn’t ask me what it meant, he told me what it meant to him.”