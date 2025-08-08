What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Discover comedy, cuisine, and culture in Chennai's exciting week of activities
August 9 | Anna Nagar
Looking to unwind with furry friends? At this heartwarming event, you’ll paint your thoughts onto canvas through mindful prompts—all while being surrounded by shelter dogs and puppies looking for a forever home. No art skills required, just a willingness to connect, create and cuddle. INR 1,200. 10.30 am onwards. At Taazé.
August 10 | Alwarpet
From international gigs to existential crises, Sapan Verma brings his signature wit to Chennai with Lower Back Pain — a sharp, self-deprecating stand-up set that finds humour in everything from burnout to Gen-Z quirks. Expect laughs, life lessons, and a gentle roast of adulting gone wrong. INR 799 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage.
August 9 | Kodambakkam
Discover the power of non-verbal connection at this beginner-friendly sign language workshop. Guided by an experienced instructor, you’ll learn greetings, common words, emotions, facial expression and signs correlation, among others. INR 999. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.
August 8 | Teynampet
Celebrate the spirit of Italian summer with Ferragosto Festa, a vibrant food festival in the city. Enjoy Roman classics like porchetta, antipasti platters, grilled seafood, and desserts like tiramisu and gelato. Expect live cooking stations, curated wine pairings, and a relaxed vibe. On till August 10. Lunch: 12.30 pm – 3 pm, Dinner: 7 pm – 11 pm. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
August 9 | Tharamani
Popular comedian Amit Tandon returns to the Chennai stage with Halwa, a laugh-out-loud take on how marriage evolves over time. From parenting woes to marital debates and tender moments in between, Amit brings his signature wit to stories that are hilariously familiar and sharply observed. INR 799 onwards. 3 pm and 6 pm. At M S Subbulakshmi Auditorium.
August 9 | Mamallapuram
Soak in the lunar magic at this beachside Full Moon Flow Party under the stars. Set along the scenic shore, explore music, dancing, and seaside vibes at the party as the moon rises over the waves. INR 2,025. From 6 pm onwards. At Wharf 2.0, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay.
August 14 | AGS Cinemas
Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a revenge saga that promises action, grit, and emotional depth. Coolie traces one man’s decades-long pursuit of justice, shaped by betrayal and driven by purpose. Get ready for a gripping narrative with mass moments in true Rajini style. In theatres.
August 9 | Teynampet
Step into Vizha, a joyful celebration and pop-up of craft, culture, and community. From vintage vinyls and artisanal jewelleries to mindful scents, aromatic selfcare, and indulgent treats, every corner promises a sensory surprise. Till August 10. 11 am to 8 pm. At My Bungalow, Eldams Road.