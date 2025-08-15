What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

As festive season begins, Chennai plays a host to a variety of events across all spectrums. Take a look at some of these.
August 15 | Alwarpet
Celebrate Independence Day with a delicious brunch. This culinary trail pays tribute to the nation’s diversity and historic journey, offering patriotic spirit through regional flavours. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Colony, The Raintree.
August 22 | Royapettah
Get ready for an electrifying night of Telugu music like never before. The Jammers band from Hyderabad will be performing live, bringing a mix of popular hits, classics, and high-energy party vibes. Enjoy a night of great music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. INR 999. 7 pm onwards. At Noci Adante.
August 17 | Chetpet
Rejoice Madras Week with a citywide car treasure hunt that takes you beyond the usual streets and into Chennai’s hidden stories. Teams of up to four will follow clues, make surprise stops, and compete for prizes worth INR 1 lakh. INR 1,250 per vehicle. 8:30 am flag-off from Lady Andal.
August 15 | Thiruvanmiyur
A three-day tribute to the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj, Smriti 2025 brings together some of India’s finest classical dancers and musicians. From Kathak performances by Padmashri Shovana Narayan and Saswati Sen to Kuchipudi by the famed Kuchipudi Art Academy, the festival also features Mohiniattam by Gopika Varma and rhythmic show by Taufiq Qureshi. Till August 17. 5 pm onwards. At Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra.
August 17 | Alwarpet
From awkward encounters to dating disasters, Vikas Kush Sharma turns life’s most relatable moments into side-splitting punchlines. Known for his sharp crowd work and viral modern shayari, he delivers a mix of wit, warmth, and just the right dose of mischief in this high-energy stand-up act. INR 499 onwards. 4 pm and 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
August 17 | Kodambakkam
Step into the absurd world of corporate culture with The Corporate — a dark comic satire that blurs the line between workplace banter and existential dread. Directed and performed by Tathagata Chowdhury, this immersive theatre experience offers biting humour with a side of menace. INR 2,000 onwards. 7.30 pm. At Idam -The Space.
August 15 | PVR
Prepare for a high-octane thriller as India’s deadliest operative is tasked with a mission to hunt down a rogue agent who has become the nation’s most dangerous villain in the latest release War 2 . Catch this thrilling game of cat and mouse, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in screens next to you. In theatres.
August 17 | Arumbakkam
Witness artistic expression unfold as students of Globalart Koyambedu centre present a live wall painting workshop. Experience the nostalgia and creativity as vibrant colours bring stories to life. A unique celebration of Madras Day through art. 1 pm to 6 pm. At Woodlands Drive-In.