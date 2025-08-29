What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From food events to music gigs and wellness retreats, the city offers events for everyone
August 29 | Mylapore
Celebrated English rock bands from Bengaluru, Thermal and a Quarter, is bringing their special TAAQ Un/Plugged to Chennai. This two-part concert will showcase their beloved classics in both intimate acoustic and full-throttle electric sets. INR 250 onwards. From 9 pm. At Bay 146.
August 30 | Harrington Road
Join this holistic festival for two days of good vibes and conscious living. With wellness workshops, inspiring talks, and a host of mindful brands to shop from, it might be the perfect opportunity to nourish your mind and body. Don’t miss the large vegan buffet spread at the event! Till August 31. INR 500 onwards. 10 am to 6 pm. At House of Klothberg.
August 30 | Kilpauk
Discover the expressive and tactile world of knife painting. The class teaches you how to create stunning textures, bold strokes, and vibrant layers using a palette knife. Personal guidance will also be available at this programme. On August 30, 31, September 6 and 7. INR 899 onwards. 3 pm. At Dices and Drama.
August 30 | Anna Salai
Unleash your inner chef at an exclusive Korean masterclass with Chef Bala. This session will teach you the authentic techniques behind iconic dishes like Kimchi Jeon, Japchae, and Bulgogi. The experience concludes with a special tasting session and a giveaway. INR 999 (AI). 11 am onwards. At Lotus, The Park Chennai.
August 30 | Alwarpet
Get ready for an evening of unfiltered comedy with Shreya Priyam’s Premium Roy. Known for her sharp wit and bold takes, she promises to roast, reflect, and entertain with a show that’s packed with loud opinions and even louder laughs. INR 499. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.
August 29 | Cinepolis
A heart-transplant survivor finds himself drawn into his donor’s family after an unexpected visit. The story unfolds further as he gets to know the donor’s daughter. Starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, Hridayapoorvam, the poignant Malayalam drama explores love and second chances. In theatres.
August 31 | Adyar
Take a seat at a table of stories and flavours at this unique storytelling potluck. Bring a dish that holds a special memory—be it a childhood snack, a family recipe, or a comfort meal—and share the tale behind it. You’ll also get to listen to others as they share their own culinary adventures. INR 236 and INR 295. 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.