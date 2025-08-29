What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Expect a vast variety of events this week in the town
Art, music, wellness, and more await you this week
Art, music, wellness, and more await you this week

From food events to music gigs and wellness retreats, the city offers events for everyone

1. Unplugged music

The band
The band

August 29 | Mylapore

Celebrated English rock bands from Bengaluru, Thermal and a Quarter, is bringing their special TAAQ Un/Plugged to Chennai. This two-part concert will showcase their beloved classics in both intimate acoustic and full-throttle electric sets. INR 250 onwards. From 9 pm. At Bay 146.

2. Soulful gathering

A wellness get together
A wellness get together

August 30 | Harrington Road

Join this holistic festival for two days of good vibes and conscious living. With wellness workshops, inspiring talks, and a host of mindful brands to shop from, it might be the perfect opportunity to nourish your mind and body. Don’t miss the large vegan buffet spread at the event! Till August 31. INR 500 onwards. 10 am to 6 pm. At House of Klothberg.

3. Colour with a blade

Painting with a twist
Painting with a twist

August 30 | Kilpauk

Discover the expressive and tactile world of knife painting. The class teaches you how to create stunning textures, bold strokes, and vibrant layers using a palette knife. Personal guidance will also be available at this programme. On August 30, 31, September 6 and 7. INR 899 onwards. 3 pm. At Dices and Drama.

4. Mastering K-cuisine

Korean cuisine masterclass
Korean cuisine masterclass

August 30 | Anna Salai

Unleash your inner chef at an exclusive Korean masterclass with Chef Bala. This session will teach you the authentic techniques behind iconic dishes like Kimchi Jeon, Japchae, and Bulgogi. The experience concludes with a special tasting session and a giveaway. INR 999 (AI). 11 am onwards. At Lotus, The Park Chennai.

5. Roast and reflect

Shreya Priyam
Shreya Priyam

August 30 | Alwarpet

Get ready for an evening of unfiltered comedy with Shreya Priyam’s Premium Roy. Known for her sharp wit and bold takes, she promises to roast, reflect, and entertain with a show that’s packed with loud opinions and even louder laughs. INR 499. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

6. Heartful drama

Mohanlal from Hridayapoorvam
Mohanlal from Hridayapoorvam

August 29 | Cinepolis

A heart-transplant survivor finds himself drawn into his donor’s family after an unexpected visit. The story unfolds further as he gets to know the donor’s daughter. Starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, Hridayapoorvam, the poignant Malayalam drama explores love and second chances. In theatres.

7. Taste of nostalgia

Stories over food
Stories over food

August 31 | Adyar

Take a seat at a table of stories and flavours at this unique storytelling potluck. Bring a dish that holds a special memory—be it a childhood snack, a family recipe, or a comfort meal—and share the tale behind it. You’ll also get to listen to others as they share their own culinary adventures. INR 236 and INR 295. 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.

Thermal and a Quarter
Korean Cuisine
Hridayapoorvam

Related Stories

No stories found.