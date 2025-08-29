What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

August 31 | Adyar

Take a seat at a table of stories and flavours at this unique storytelling potluck. Bring a dish that holds a special memory—be it a childhood snack, a family recipe, or a comfort meal—and share the tale behind it. You’ll also get to listen to others as they share their own culinary adventures. INR 236 and INR 295. 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.