What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Enjoy concerts, culinary delights, and cultural events. Dive into Chennai's vibrant scene with our top picks for the week.
December 5 | Egmore
Step into the soulful world of Khatija Rahman as she performs a curated set of songs in Tamil, English, and Hindi. This special concert, The Garden of Echoes, features Khatija with her band, the String Quartet, a brass trio of the Sunshine Orchestra, and the Indian Choral Ensemble. INR 799 onwards. 7 pm. At Museum Theatre.
December 5 | Manapakkam
Get ready for a month-long culinary showcase of Native Tamizh cuisine with Malt, Melody & Masala. The event features signature masala-infused creations, reimagined classics, and perfectly paired beverages, all set to live musical performances for a soulful dining experience. Till December 30. Veg: INR 2,000++; Non-Veg: INR 2,500++; 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Sangamithirai, Feathers A Radha Hotel.
December 5 | Velachery
Experience Swad Kesariya, a heart-warming winter food festival bringing together India’s most cherished seasonal delicacies. Indulge in comforting classics like undhiyu, adadiya pak, and gajar ka halwa. Crafted under the culinary mastery of Maharaj Bhawar Singh, the feast features a special farsan platter and fresh seasonal breads. At Khandani Rajdhani.
December 5 | Anna Salai
The British Council, in collaboration with ArtSpire, presents an immersive morning of screenings and conversation featuring UK-based choreographer Stella Subbiah. The event showcases two of her acclaimed dance films, Indar Sabha and Krishna: Knave of Hearts, which are rooted in Bharatanatyam but blend tradition with contemporary imagination. The films will be followed by a discussion with musician Vignesh Ishwar. Entry with RSVP. 11 am onwards. British Deputy High Commission.
December 6 | Poes Garden
Spend your day at the Chennai Artisans & Farmers Market (Edition 9), a community market that brings together people who grow, craft, and create with heart. Shop, connect, and support homegrown brands, discovering everything from farm-fresh produce to authentic handmade products. A perfect outing for families and supporters of local businesses. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
December 7 | Alwarpet
Catch comedian Swati Sachdeva live with her stand-up special, Gen WHY: A Millennial Spiral. This show is described as “funny, messy & a little too real,” as she talks about growing up, figuring things out, and laughing through the millennial chaos. If you’ve ever felt like you’re spiralling but still surviving, this one might be for you! INR 899 onwards. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.
December 8 | Chengalpattu
Join FC Madras for a special football clinic led by Jon Hamilton, CEO of Inspire, as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. This 90-minute session blends football coaching with value-based education, enabling a powerful platform to engage teenagers in conversations about challenging gender norms and promoting equality through sport. 10 am to 12 pm. At FC Madras Home.
December 5 | AGS Cinemas
The highly-anticipated action thriller, Dhurandhar, hits the big screen with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Inspired by true events, this star-studded saga is set in the gritty criminal underworld and features some heavy-duty action and espionage drama. Buckle up for a pulsating ride. In theatres.
December 7 | Chetpet
Test your knowledge at the Super Chennai Quiz, a high-energy, city-wide competition hosted by Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali. Open to participants of all ages (teams of two), the questions will cover both the history and culture of Chennai as well as general knowledge. Compete with the best for a grand prize pool worth INR 1,00,000. INR 199. 2 pm onwards. At Lady Andal School Auditorium.
December 6 | Egmore
Join Neelam Books for Remembering Babasaheb: A Musical Tribute, featuring the unplugged Gana performance Dharani in Gana Ulagam. The tribute will feature a full band including Dinesh on keyboard and Arunachalam on dolak. Remember Dr B.R. Ambedkar through music and literature, and enjoy 20 per cent off on all Babasaheb titles at the bookstore. 5.30 pm. At Neelam Books Store