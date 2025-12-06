What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

December 7 | Alwarpet

Catch comedian Swati Sachdeva live with her stand-up special, Gen WHY: A Millennial Spiral. This show is described as “funny, messy & a little too real,” as she talks about growing up, figuring things out, and laughing through the millennial chaos. If you’ve ever felt like you’re spiralling but still surviving, this one might be for you! INR 899 onwards. 7 pm. At Medai - The Stage.