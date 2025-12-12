What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

December 12 | Thiruvanmiyur

Get ready for a shopping experience at the Hastakala Exhibition. This is your chance to shop for everything your heart desires. This 10-day market features a wide array of products, from handicrafts and apparel to home décor, making it the perfect place to shop for unique items and gifts for the festive season. Free entry. Till December 21. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC rounds.