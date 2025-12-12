What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

There's something for everyone this weekend in Chennai—be it comedy, dance, or art. Check out the events for the week!
December 14 | Nungambakkam
The Madras Jazz Festival is here with an exciting line-up blending international and Indian talent. Experience the bold improvisations of the German jazz group Zoom alongside the soulful, unhinged rhythms of Harlem ft. Neil from India. This cross-cultural musical fire promises an evening of pure rhythm, swing, and improvisation. Free entry. 6 pm. At Goethe-Institut.
December 12 | Thiruvanmiyur
Get ready for a shopping experience at the Hastakala Exhibition. This is your chance to shop for everything your heart desires. This 10-day market features a wide array of products, from handicrafts and apparel to home décor, making it the perfect place to shop for unique items and gifts for the festive season. Free entry. Till December 21. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC rounds.
December 12 | Nandanam
Experience a curated dance medley with Baari Dance Festival focusing on how artistes contextualise their performance within an intimate space. The festival includes talented artistes from across the country, a lecture-demonstration by culture curator Manasvini Ramachandran, and an immersive workshop on South Indian performance traditions by Swarnamalya. Till December 14. At Baari – The Culture Space.
December 12 | T Nagar
Grand Gana Sabha is a month-long celebration of classical music and culture for the Margazhi season. Rasikas are invited to immerse themselves in enchanting Carnatic and Hindustani Jugalbandi concerts every week. The festival launches on December 12 with celebrated vocalist Ashwath Narayanan. Till January 11. Saturday- Sunday: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. At Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels Lobby.
December 13 | Alwarpet
Buckle up for Oru Kadha Soltaa Saar, an indie musical comedy by Aravindha Krishnan Sriram and Jason Joe that follows a man in his mid-20s as he hilariously navigates the highs and lows of love. The story is told through 12 emotionally charged songs, promising a funny ride. INR 299. 6 pm. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
December 14 | Chetpet
Get ready for an evening of unstoppable laughter with one of India’s most loved stand-up comedians, Gaurav Gupta. This show, hosted by the Inner Wheel Club of Madras Next Gen, is a fundraiser supporting education for underprivileged children and infrastructure development. Enjoy witty, relatable humour while making a real impact. INR 950 onwards. 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
December 14 | Thiruvanmiyur
Experience a raw, emotional, and visually stunning theatrical retelling of the 1971 India–Bangladesh Liberation War. The play, curated by Major General Indra Balan (Retd.), captures the human stories—from mass displacement to immense bravery—that often go untold. This powerful production is a reality brought to the stage, questioning what victory means when humanity suffers immense loss. INR 500 onwards. 6 pm. At Rukmini Arangam.