What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

December 21 | Velachery

Step into the New Year with clarity and intention at this beginner-friendly vision board workshop. Participants will be guided through creating a powerful visual roadmap for their 2026 goals and dreams. Held in a calm, inspiring space, the session provides all necessary materials—from magazines to stationery—allowing you to walk away with a personalised board to anchor your manifestations. INR 899. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Ikigai, the space.