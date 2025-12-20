What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

As the year comes to a close, explore the cultural gems and exciting events in Chennai this week
December 19 | Nungambakkam
Prepare for a full-blown musical takeover this weekend. This high-octane night features a lineup of DJs, including Harsh, Brwn, and a back-to-back set by Vardhan, and Xirex. Expect a bass-heavy mix of Hip-hop, Trap, and Jersey Club that will shake the block. INR 499 onwards. From 7 pm. At Secret Story, Bar & Kitchen.
December 20 | Nungambakkam
Enjoy one of the most cherished holiday traditions with the Madras Musical Association by bringing the spirit of Christmas alive through timeless carols and festive cheer. Join a massive community sing-along where hundreds of voices unite under the glow of candlelight. Open to all. 6.30 pm. At Women’s Christian College.
December 21 | Velachery
Step into the New Year with clarity and intention at this beginner-friendly vision board workshop. Participants will be guided through creating a powerful visual roadmap for their 2026 goals and dreams. Held in a calm, inspiring space, the session provides all necessary materials—from magazines to stationery—allowing you to walk away with a personalised board to anchor your manifestations. INR 899. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Ikigai, the space.
December 20 | Poes Garden
Celebrate the soulful flavours of the Margazhi season with Chef Goku in an intimate tribute to Sabha saapaadu. The Chef presents a traditional banana leaf lunch featuring over 30 Brahmin household dishes, from paruppu and sambar to speciality rasams and payasam. Served in classic Sabha order, this experience is designed to blend nostalgia, ritual, and the warmth of Chennai’s culinary soul. INR 870. 11.30 am. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
December 21 | Kotturpuram
Indulge in a shop-date at the Christmas Sunday Market, a one-day collaborative venture curated by Jupiter Events. This vibrant market promotes local businesses and features everything from fashion, jewellery, and home décor to organic products and eco-friendly essentials. Beyond shopping, you can enjoy mocktails and snacks while connecting with the local community. Free entry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Abirami Chidambaram Community Hall.
December 20 | ECR
Singer-songwriter and composer Amrit Ramnath brings a rare, intimate performance to the city. Known for his soulful blend of Indian pop and folk, this “no-frills” unplugged session focusses entirely on voice and music. Catch him playing his originals. INR 699 onwards. 8 pm. At Arena - The Art Experience.
December 19 | PVR
The global phenomenon returns as James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora for the third chapter of the saga. Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces the Ash People, a new clan of Na’vi that explores the darker side of the planet. Expect a spectacle that pushes the boundaries of visual effects and immersive storytelling. In theatres.
December 24 | Anna Salai
Celebrate Christmas with two distinct vibes at Pullman Chennai. At Mercato, enjoy a sprawling international buffet with mulled wine and live Western music. For a different flavour, head to Up North, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, for a North Indian festive set menu paired with contemporary Indian melodies and panoramic city views. Till December 25. Christmas eve dinner -7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,299+ (Mercato) INR 3,999+ (Up North); Christmas day brunch - 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, INR 2,999+ (Mercato).