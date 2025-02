Savera’s rooftop came alive with Satish Jadhav’s annual rée party, where Chennai’s social circle mingled with fashion enthusiasts and international guests recently. The event spotlighted four brands—Calonge by Vimalan, Mash Creations by Mash Rajendran, Aks n Ad by Akshaya and Aditya, and Alonge by Nithya and Suryaprakash—with Divya Ramprasad leading the festivities. Indulge gives you a glimpse of the same.