Dive into Chennai's cultural delights: Art, fashion, and food await

In the rundown to Valentine's week, here are a few events in the city of Chennai that you might want to take part in.
February 12 | Royapettah
Immerse yourself in the artistry of fine textiles with Kapaas Kolkata’s exclusive solo showcase. Explore a summer collection of textured unstitched kurtas and blouses, crafted with exquisite detail and timeless charm.
Till February 13. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 9 | Adyar
Celebrate love with a magical evening of heartfelt experiences. Design custom coffee mugs, exchange handwritten letters, and create beautiful bouquets with your Valentine. Top it off with a live music dedication, making every moment unforgettable.
INR 2,500 onwards. 5 pm to 7 pm. At the Backyard.
February 7 | Alwarpet
Dive into a seafood lover’s paradise at the Fish Bazaar Seafood Festival, where over 60 varieties of fresh seafood meet 40 exquisite marinades. Hosted at a rooftop venue, this culinary celebration promises bold coastal flavours paired with breathtaking city views.
On till February 13. 7 pm onwards. At Above Seal Level, The Raintree St Mary’s.
February 7 | Royapettah
Discover a timeless collection from EKA at exclusive prices. This special showcase brings handcrafted, sustainable fashion from past seasons, offering superior quality and effortless style at unbeatable value.
On till February 9. 11 am to 7.30 pm. Prices under INR 10,000. At the Amethyst Room, Chamiers.
February 8 | Nandanam
Experience the enchanting voice of KS Chithra live in the city. Celebrate five decades of musical brilliance with an all-live orchestra, mesmerising string sections, and timeless melodies that have defined generations. A night of pure nostalgia and musical magic awaits.
INR 499 onwards. 6 pm. At YMCA Grounds.
February 7 | Nungambakkam
Step into the vibrant world of queer cinema at the fourth Chennai Rainbow Film Festival, India’s foremost LGBTQIA+ film festival. Enjoy a carefully curated selection of films that celebrate diverse identities and experiences, alongside engaging discussions and performances.
On till February 9. 10 am to 8 pm, At Alliance Française of Madras.
February 7 | Royapettah
From childhood mishaps to corporate chaos, comedian Aakash Gupta takes you on a roller-coaster ride of personal, awkward, and downright hilarious stories. Brace yourself for an hour of non-stop laughter as he turns life’s most embarrassing moments into pure comedy gold.
INR 999 onwards. 8 pm. At The Music Academy.
February 9 | Anna Nagar
Discover the elegance of Russian sculpture in this immersive workshop. Learn classic techniques from expert sculptors and craft your own timeless masterpiece. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist, this hands-on session promises an inspiring creative experience.
INR 1,500. 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.