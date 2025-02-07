Kapaas brings nature-inspired elegance to Chennai at The Folly Amethyst

Kapaas Kolkata, the homegrown textile brand renowned for its unique, unstitched creations, is set to captivate Chennai with its latest collection at a solo promotion at The Folly Amethyst, Whites Road, on February 12 and 13, 2025. From 10:30 am to 7:30 pm, fashion enthusiasts are invited to explore a range of exquisite kurtas, blouses, and more, designed to offer a perfect blend of tradition, texture, and sustainability.

Neelu Sethia, the creative force behind Kapaas, shares the essence of the collection, emphasising the connection between nature and design. "The rays of the sun filtering through the trees inspired us to create the linear textures on our textiles," she explains, revealing the delicate patterns that define the latest designs. "These textures gave way to pintucks and dhagai, which continue to be a hallmark of our work."

The upcoming season's soft, summer-inspired hues are thoughtfully integrated into each piece. Neelu highlights the importance of texture, noting, "The textured surface of the fabric gives it a great fall, adding an element of flow and grace to each garment." The use of handloom cotton and Chanderi, with occasional additions of silk and tussar for more formal occasions, ensures that every piece is not just beautiful but functional as well.

At Kapaas, the concept of 'unstitched' is central to the brand’s philosophy. Neelu elaborates, "We believe that being unstitched gives our clients the room to design their own garments. This keeps their creativity alive and allows them to tailor the designs to their personal style." The freedom to customise each piece reflects Kapaas's commitment to individual expression while maintaining a timeless aesthetic.

The intricate craftsmanship in Kapaas’s collection is further highlighted by the addition of handwork such as kantha, applique, block printing, and Kalamkari. Sethia emphasises, "The list is endless when it comes to the traditional techniques we incorporate. Each piece is imbued with the love and care of skilled artisans."

In addition to its focus on craftsmanship, sustainability is also a core value for Kapaas. "Not even an inch of fabric is wasted," she says, underscoring the brand's eco-conscious approach. "We also take pride in our handmade buttons, embroidered meticulously by the multiple women working with us, making each piece even more special."

As for the collection’s appeal, Neelu believes there’s truly something for everyone. "Our range has always catered to diverse tastes and styles, and this time is no different," she says. "Whether you are drawn to the subtle elegance of handloom cotton or the occasional opulence of silk, we have pieces that will resonate with you."

As Sethia poignantly notes, the spirit of Kapaas is also inspired by the soulful poetry of Kabir. "Our love for Kabir and his renditions has always been the backbone of Kapaas," she shares. "We truly believe in his message of peaceful and slow living, which reflects in our designs."

This exhibition is a celebration of the enduring connection between nature, creativity, and tradition—capturing the spirit of Kapaas in every stitch and texture. Whether you’re looking for a light, everyday ensemble or a statement piece for a special occasion, Kapaas promises a collection that speaks to the modern, mindful consumer.

Price ranges from Rs 5,250 to Rs 25,000.

