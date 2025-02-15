A week of glam, gourmet and grand openings in Chennai

There was a little something for everyone this week, with food, fashion, shopping, and more. Starting things off was the launch of Pijja, all set to define the way Chennai experiences pizza, blending the city’s street food flavours with an artisanal base, as well as locally sourced ingredients. Paying homage to the streets that inspired its flavours, the launch event began at GRT Grand, Chennai, where 25 autos assembled for a procession. Vikram Cotah officially flagged off the convoy, with guests, including members of the press and influencers, enthusiastically joining as passengers. The convoy made its way to Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, where they were welcomed by a flash mob performance. Guests then proceeded to Kari Theory for an exclusive Pijja-making session, indulging in freshly baked pijjas.

The launches continued, with Wellness Co. opening its doors on TTK Road, offering the latest in luxury self-care. My curiosity was definitely piqued, and I was super excited to take a look around the new space. We all certainly learned a thing or two. With everything from red light therapy to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cryotherapy, and more, Janani patiently walked us around, explaining the different health benefits and answering all our questions. While we nibbled at the grazing tables, we compared notes, planning to be back soon for our consultations.

Our next stop, right around the corner, was for the launch of Ange by Anita George. Mehndi Jashnani and Renuka Praveen invited a select group of ladies to have the first look at the fab collection and new store, centrally located on Cathedral Road. Amidst “oohs” and “aahs,” we admired piece after piece, with the delicate organzas emerging as favourites.

We saw some of the same faces at the Valentine Spring Edit of Style Bazaar at Hyatt Regency. Lighter co-ords, kaftans, and easy-to-style sets found favour with the crowd, along with bling accessories.

The Majestic Furniture, a well-known name in the world of furniture, officially unveiled its brand-new logo at a launch event attended by pro influencers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and industry leaders. Celebrating two decades of legacy and the beginning of a bold new era for the brand, guests were treated to exclusive previews of The Majestic Furniture’s latest collections of luxurious sofas and imported dining tables. It was a cosy, intimate evening filled with friends of the brand gathered to celebrate this milestone.