Experience timeless luxury with Three by Pallavi Dhyani in Chennai

Chennai’s fashion scene is in for an elegant treat with the showcase of Three by Pallavi Dhyani, a clothing line that redefines modern luxury with its understated, timeless designs. Known for its seamless blend of comfort, ease, and style, Three offers a collection of trousers, tops, and jackets that emphasise fluidity and sophistication. Pallavi is excited to bring her creations to a city that has been a key part of the brand’s journey.

For Pallavi, the inspiration behind Three came from a desire to create clothing that fits seamlessly into everyday life. She shares, “We noticed a gap in the market where slow-made clothes were either too ornate or simply out of touch with the practical needs of many. Our core philosophy is to create clothes that are enjoyable for daily wear, free from the statement, the bling, or the showmanship. We focus on the simple and the timeless — pieces that people can wear, restyle, and enjoy for years.”

The brand’s commitment to comfort, quality, and longevity is central to its design process. Each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that it not only looks beautiful but also stands the test of time. “We source the best materials and conduct extensive R&D to ensure that each piece is something that can be worn for years without compromising on quality,” Pallavi says.