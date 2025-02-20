Experience timeless luxury with Three by Pallavi Dhyani in Chennai

Chennai’s fashion scene is in for an elegant treat with the showcase of Three by Pallavi Dhyani, a clothing line that redefines modern luxury with its understated, timeless designs. Known for its seamless blend of comfort, ease, and style, Three offers a collection of trousers, tops, and jackets that emphasise fluidity and sophistication. Pallavi is excited to bring her creations to a city that has been a key part of the brand’s journey.
For Pallavi, the inspiration behind Three came from a desire to create clothing that fits seamlessly into everyday life. She shares, “We noticed a gap in the market where slow-made clothes were either too ornate or simply out of touch with the practical needs of many. Our core philosophy is to create clothes that are enjoyable for daily wear, free from the statement, the bling, or the showmanship. We focus on the simple and the timeless — pieces that people can wear, restyle, and enjoy for years.”
The brand’s commitment to comfort, quality, and longevity is central to its design process. Each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail, ensuring that it not only looks beautiful but also stands the test of time. “We source the best materials and conduct extensive R&D to ensure that each piece is something that can be worn for years without compromising on quality,” Pallavi says.
The launch event in the city is especially significant for Pallavi, as Chennai has been one of Three’s biggest supporters. “Chennai has been one of our strongest markets since our inception,” she says. “We hear from so many people here who buy from us and support the brand. For this showcase, we’re bringing our classic pieces, as well as our Spring Summer ’25 collection, which will be presented here first. Chennai is in for a special treat this time.”
The brand’s design philosophy is rooted in versatility and practicality, with each collection designed to be both comfortable and stylish. Pallavi explains, “When we create a collection, we think about what women need every day. Our clothes are elevated in quality, from materials to crafting, and designed with the idea that they can be restyled, reworn, and reloved. We focus on creating pieces that can be enjoyed individually or as part of a set, adding new life to an existing wardrobe.”
The concept of quiet luxury is at the heart of Three. For Pallavi, luxury is not about grand statements or ostentatious displays—it’s about the effort, thought, and care that goes into creating each garment. “Luxury, in the modern context, is about the ease with which people can live in our clothes. The biggest luxury we can offer is comfort, and we’re thrilled to hear people say, ‘When in doubt, wear Three’. That sums up the modern luxury we aim for,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 5,000. February 21 & 22, 2025. From 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin