Luxury and elegance unfold at Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione in Chennai

“Jewellery is a reflection of personality and occasion, and this year’s edit showcases pieces that are as unique as the individuals who wear them,” says Arti, emphasising the event’s focus on personalised luxury.

Refresh your wardrobe with chic spring-summer wear from top fashion houses like Vaayu, Asaavari, KLOZET9, and Studio Vie. Whether you’re seeking fusion silhouettes or modern sophistication, OJA Culture, Spree, and Studio Avow will have you covered.

“Spring is all about embracing freshness, vibrancy, and freedom. These collections bring together contemporary designs with a nod to timeless elegance, offering pieces that are perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions,” says Arti.

For those looking to make a statement at their next celebration, the occasion wear lineup at ABFC promises to deliver. Featuring the best of Indian haute couture by designers such as Nazar by Indu Abbot, Rutuja Thomas, Prashant Chouhan, and Heritage Couture, this collection ensures you’ll turn heads effortlessly.

“The idea behind our occasion wear section is simple—give every guest the chance to feel like a star. Each piece is crafted to make you the center of attention at any event, whether it’s a wedding, gala, or special celebration,” says Arti.

For lovers of heritage, she has curated a stunning collection of handwoven saris and exquisite embroidery by Rashi from Kashi, Kinshuk, and House of Sukoon. These pieces beautifully blend timeless tradition with contemporary fashion, offering a perfect fusion for the modern woman who values craftsmanship and culture.

No outfit is complete without the right accessories, and the pop-up offers plenty to choose from. Find designer bags from Bousni, stylish eyewear from Eyecandy, and statement hair accessories from Simran’s Collection—all designed to add the perfect finishing touches to your look.

At The Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Chennai. February 21, 3 pm to 8 pm, & February 22, 11 am to 8 pm.

