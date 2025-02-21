What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

February 22 | Royapettah

Step into a world of sustainable shopping at this vibrant bazaar featuring organic clothing, handmade jewellery, natural skincare, and artisanal food products. Explore handcrafted accessories, tarot readings, crystals, and unique arts and artefacts—all under one roof.

Open to all. 11 am to 9 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.