What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Take a look at the wide variety of events taking place around the city
February 22 | Royapettah
Step into a world of sustainable shopping at this vibrant bazaar featuring organic clothing, handmade jewellery, natural skincare, and artisanal food products. Explore handcrafted accessories, tarot readings, crystals, and unique arts and artefacts—all under one roof.
Open to all. 11 am to 9 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 23 | T Nagar
Get into the Ramzan spirit at this exclusive pre-Ramzan pop-up, featuring 20+ curated stalls with abayas, modest fashion, live mehendi, custom Islamic art, and delicious iftar delights. Celebrate the season while supporting small businesses.
Free entry. 3 pm to 10 pm. At Pink Lotus.
February 22 | Kodambakkam
Overthinking? Same. Stand-up comedian Sabareesh Narayanan returns with Kooduthal Chinthikkanda, an experimental Malayalam comedy special packed with sharp observations, relatable anecdotes, and hilarious moments of anxiety-fuelled overthinking.
INR 299. 7 pm. At IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.
February 21 | Nungambakkam
Step into a world of heritage and artistry at An Heirloom Showcase, featuring the luminous beauty of Basra pearls and the intricate elegance of Pichwai paintings. Curated by Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh and Sanghamitra Singh, this exhibition celebrates cultural opulence and craftsmanship.
Open to all. 11 am to 7 pm. At Evoluzione.
February 21 | Nandanam
Mumbai’s cocktail sensation, Lyla, is taking over Koox for a night. Experience masterful mixology with signature Mexican-Californian flavours, crafted by bar manager Rahul Gurav. Indulge in bold, inventive cocktails, all set against the stunning rooftop skyline.
8 pm onwards. At Koox, Novotel.
February 23 | Alwarpet
Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter as Urooj Ashfaq takes the stage with her signature wit and hilarious storytelling. Don’t miss this comedy special that promises to leave you in splits.
INR 999. 5.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
February 21 | PVR
When a demoted Circle Inspector, Harishankar, takes on what seems like a routine fake gold case, he’s pulled into a high-stakes battle with ruthless criminals. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, Officer on Duty is a gripping action thriller packed with suspense.
In theatres.
February 26 | Nungambakkam
Step into a world of grandeur at The Artisanal Tale, an exclusive showcase by Royal Fables in association with FICCI-FLO Chennai. Making its grand Chennai debut, this exquisite exposition brings princely India’s finest heritage crafts, textiles, and jewels to the city.
11 am to 7 pm. At Taj Coromandel.