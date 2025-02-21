What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

1. Shopper’s delight

February 22 | Royapettah

Step into a world of sustainable shopping at this vibrant bazaar featuring organic clothing, handmade jewellery, natural skincare, and artisanal food products. Explore handcrafted accessories, tarot readings, crystals, and unique arts and artefacts—all under one roof.

Open to all. 11 am to 9 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

2. Mehfil and more

February 23 | T Nagar

Get into the Ramzan spirit at this exclusive pre-Ramzan pop-up, featuring 20+ curated stalls with abayas, modest fashion, live mehendi, custom Islamic art, and delicious iftar delights. Celebrate the season while supporting small businesses.

Free entry. 3 pm to 10 pm. At Pink Lotus.

3. Laugh it off

February 22 | Kodambakkam

Overthinking? Same. Stand-up comedian Sabareesh Narayanan returns with Kooduthal Chinthikkanda, an experimental Malayalam comedy special packed with sharp observations, relatable anecdotes, and hilarious moments of anxiety-fuelled overthinking.

INR 299. 7 pm. At IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.

4. Timeless treasures

February 21 | Nungambakkam

Step into a world of heritage and artistry at An Heirloom Showcase, featuring the luminous beauty of Basra pearls and the intricate elegance of Pichwai paintings. Curated by Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh and Sanghamitra Singh, this exhibition celebrates cultural opulence and craftsmanship.

Open to all. 11 am to 7 pm. At Evoluzione.

5. Sip & savour

February 21 | Nandanam

Mumbai’s cocktail sensation, Lyla, is taking over Koox for a night. Experience masterful mixology with signature Mexican-Californian flavours, crafted by bar manager Rahul Gurav. Indulge in bold, inventive cocktails, all set against the stunning rooftop skyline.

8 pm onwards. At Koox, Novotel.

6. LOL with Urooj

February 23 | Alwarpet

Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter as Urooj Ashfaq takes the stage with her signature wit and hilarious storytelling. Don’t miss this comedy special that promises to leave you in splits.

INR 999. 5.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.

7. Undercover justice

February 21 | PVR

When a demoted Circle Inspector, Harishankar, takes on what seems like a routine fake gold case, he’s pulled into a high-stakes battle with ruthless criminals. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, Officer on Duty is a gripping action thriller packed with suspense.

In theatres.

8. Regal revival

February 26 | Nungambakkam

Step into a world of grandeur at The Artisanal Tale, an exclusive showcase by Royal Fables in association with FICCI-FLO Chennai. Making its grand Chennai debut, this exquisite exposition brings princely India’s finest heritage crafts, textiles, and jewels to the city.

11 am to 7 pm. At Taj Coromandel.

