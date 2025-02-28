What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

We give you a rundown of Chennai events for the week ahead.
March 1 | Nungambakkam
Unleash your creativity at this hands-on mosaic-making workshop led by artist Anjali Venkat. Explore techniques to craft stunning compositions using vibrant materials, and take home your own masterpiece.
INR 1,500 (includes materials). 11 am to 1 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
March 1 | Nungambakkam
Relive the golden era of One Direction band with a night dedicated to their greatest hits. Sing your heart out to classics like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life while dancing with fellow Directioners. Experience this ultimate fan celebration this weekend.
INR 500 onwards. 3 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.
February 28 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your creativity at this immersive fluid art workshop, where colours flow freely, and every canvas tells a unique story. Learn the mesmerising techniques of acrylic pouring and watch stunning patterns emerge with every swirl and tilt.
INR 1,500. 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Ology Studio.
February 28 | INOX
Step into the world of a young Bob Dylan as he arrives in 1961 New York, guitar in hand, ready to change the face of music forever in the movie A Complete Unknown. With Timothée Chalamet in the lead, this movie follows his journey from an unknown folk singer to a global icon.
In theatres.
March 2 | Adyar
Think you can’t draw? Think again! Join comic artist and illustrator Riya Nagendra for a quirky, beginner-friendly workshop on journal comics. Explore your creativity, express your thoughts visually, and discover the joy of storytelling through simple illustrations.
INR 1,500. 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. At Backyard.
March 1 | ECR
Step back into the roaring ’20s with a high-energy Lindy Hop dance workshop. Learn the joyful and bouncy moves of this jazz-era dance, from six-count and eight-count patterns to the fundamentals of leading and following. No prior experience needed—just bring a friend to dance the night away.
INR 550. 7 pm – 9 pm. At Hibiscus, Injambakkam.
March 1 | Nandanam
Shreya Ghoshal’s latest All Hearts Tour finally arrives in Chennai! Experience the magic of her timeless hits, from Mere Dholna to Munbe Vaa, in a night filled with soulful melodies. With mesmerising visuals and stunning special effects, this concert promises an unforgettable musical journey for all the music lovers out there.
INR 1,499 onwards. 5 pm. At YMCA Ground.
March 1 | Adyar
Get ready for a magical night as this special outdoor concert (motta maadi music) brings music, love, and nostalgia under the open sky. With a two-hour set filled with soulful melodies and high-energy beats, this performance promises to be an unforgettable experience.
INR 600 onwards. 6.30 pm. At TN Govt. Music & Arts College.