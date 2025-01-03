What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Learn beginner-friendly macrame techniques to create stunning home décor. Enjoy refreshments and step-by-step guidance in this relaxing, artistic experience.
From January 3 to 5. Rs 1,599. At The Garden Café by Harrington Room.
Discover finest home-baked treats by 30 women bakers, with live music, a pet adoption drive, and more. A family-friendly event celebrating local talent and sweet indulgence.
On January 5. From 2 pm to 8 pm. At Chettinad Sath Sadhana School, Adyar.
A hilarious Tamil stand-up comedy show where Hrishikesh Anand and Divyanand VS unpack the quirks of Gen Z with razor-sharp humour.
Rs 249 onwards. On January 5. At 4 pm. Arangam Art Space, Ashok Nagar.
Relive the magic of Padma Vibhushan SPB’s unforgettable songs from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Singer SPB Charan pays homage to the legend with a soulful evening of all-time favourites.
On January 4, Rs 900 onwards. From 6.30 pm. At Museum Theatre, Egmore.
Explore the vibrant streets of Triplicane, rich with stories of Nawabs, cinephiles, and grand temples with this heritage walk conducted by Madras Inherited. Led by Ashmitha Athreya, this walk promises a journey through culture and lore.
On January 5. Rs 700. From 6.30 am to 9 am. At Triplicane
Witness Bharatanatyam in a modern light as Pritika Krishnakumar explores themes of devotion and love through expressive choreography. An evening of artistic excellence.
On January 5. Rs 400. 7 pm. At Lasya’s Kalki Theatre, Anna Nagar.
A cop and a sketch artist team up to decode a brutal killer’s identity through an eyewitness’ memories. A gripping tale of suspense and unravelled secrets. In theatres.