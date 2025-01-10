What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

The beginning of 2025 opens to a plethora of events in the city. Check out some interesting events.

1. Glimmer and gold

January 12 | Royapettah

Dive into the enchanting art of gold foil painting in a hands-on workshop led by the artist Sathya Ponmani. Create stunning, elegant pieces for your home while mastering this intricate craft. All materials will be provided.

INR 1,800. 11 am to 1 pm. At Amethyst.

2. Up above the sky so high

January 10 | ECR

Soar into a world of wonder at the 10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival. Witness the skies ablaze with vibrant hot air balloons, enjoy live music, savour delicious food, and dive into fun-filled games. Bring your loved ones for a day of adventure and a night of unforgettable beats.

Till January 12. INR 200 onwards. 3 pm onwards. At Thiruvidanthai, ECR.

3. Poetic mood

January 11 | Adyar

Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening of poetry over the weekend at this open mic. Whether you are a writer, a reader, or simply a lover of words, share your cherished verses or soak in the beauty of spoken-word performances. Let the magic of Tamil and English poetry flow in this cosy gathering.

INR 200. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.

4. Melodic odyssey

January 13 | Guindy

Experience an unforgettable night of soul-stirring music with Amit Trivedi at Saarang 2025’s Pop Night. From heartfelt melodies like Love You Zindagi to electrifying hits like Shaam Shaandaar, immerse yourself in a symphony of rhythm, emotion, and euphoria as the musician brings his iconic tunes and fresh compositions to life.

INR 1,499 onwards. 5.30 pm onwards. At IIT Madras, Open Air Theatre.

5. Sculpting art

January 12 | Kodambakkam

Feel the soothing rhythm of the potter’s wheel as you shape clay into art at this wheel pottery workshop. Perfect for beginners, this session blends creativity and relaxation, letting you craft a unique keepsake to cherish. Materials are included, so just bring your imagination!

INR 1,499. 10 am to 12 pm. At IDAM.

6. Cosplay craze

January 11 | T Nagar

Unleash your creativity at the Chennai Comic Con 2025’s exclusive cosplay workshop. Hosted by cosplay champions Saurabh Singh Rawat, Suriya Banu, and Aravind Menon, this session promises to elevate your skills with expert tips and tricks in costume design, prop making, and more. Join the fun and dive deep into the world of cosplay!

Open to all. 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Watson’s - The Neighbourhood Bar.

7. Justice in action

January 10 | PVR

Witness the gripping tale of an IAS officer’s relentless fight against a corrupt political system as Game Changer hits the theatres near you. Directed by S Shankar, this political drama focuses on the protagonist (played by Ram Charan) championing fair and transparent elections.

In theatres.

8. Trivia time

January 14 | Alwarpet

Test your knowledge at this Cinema & music quiz night. Led by quizmaster Abhishek Bharathkumar, this lively evening promises thrilling questions, friendly competition, and unforgettable time. Open to all. 8 pm onwards. At Above Sea Level, The Raintree.

