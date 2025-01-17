Chennai’s weekend highlights: Music, comedy, workshops, and more await

January 18 | Adyar

Discover the timeless charm of cyanotype printing in this hands-on workshop. Learn the ancient art of creating stunning blue-toned images. With all materials provided, it’s a perfect creative escape for art lovers, photography enthusiasts, or anyone looking to try something new. Bring friends and leave with beautiful prints for home decor, gifting, or journaling.

INR 1,500. 11 am to 1 pm. At Inspired at Fika.