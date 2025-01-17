Chennai’s weekend highlights: Music, comedy, workshops, and more await

Embrace the week ahead in Chennai with these events happening in the city.
January 18 | Adyar
Discover the timeless charm of cyanotype printing in this hands-on workshop. Learn the ancient art of creating stunning blue-toned images. With all materials provided, it’s a perfect creative escape for art lovers, photography enthusiasts, or anyone looking to try something new. Bring friends and leave with beautiful prints for home decor, gifting, or journaling.
INR 1,500. 11 am to 1 pm. At Inspired at Fika.
January 26 | Chetpet
Relive the good old days with Amit Tandon’s hit stand-up show, Hamare Zamane Mein. Packed with hilarious nostalgia and relatable anecdotes, Amit takes you on a side-splitting journey through the quirks of life in the 80s and 90s. Laugh, reminisce, and decide if those days were truly the golden era.
INR 499 onwards. 8 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
Take a step back in time with a fascinating walk down Rajaji Salai, where the grandeur of British architecture meets the vibrant pulse of modern Chennai. Led by Ashmitha Athreya, this walking tour explores iconic landmarks in the place, while delving into the rich history of spaces like Burma Bazaar and Chennai Beach railway station.
INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Meeting at Corporation Park, near Royapuram Flyover.
January 18 | Kodambakkam
Join comedians Guna Kannan, Manoj Prabakar, and Vijay for an evening of laughter, love for Tamil cinema, and fascinating trivia. Watch them share their love for Tamil movies while cracking hilarious jokes and dropping fascinating film facts.
INR 299 onwards. 4 pm. At IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.
January 18 | Nandanam
Get ready for an electrifying night as Vijay Antony returns with Vijay Antony 3.0. Celebrate the beats and nostalgia with timeless hits like Saathikadi, Aathichudi, and Machakanni. Experience his signature Tamil rap and OG vibes in a grander-than-ever live concert.
INR 1,499 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At YMCA Grounds.
January 17 | AGS Cinemas
Catch the latest release Kadhalikka Neramillai in theatres near you. This Ravi Mohan-Nithya Menen movie explores modern relationships through Shriya and Siddarth’s clashing perspectives on love, marriage, and the pursuit of happiness.
In theatres.
January 19 | Adyar
Kick off the year with a unique blend of creativity and camaraderie at this hand-pressed pottery workshop. This fun-filled session is designed for couples and friends to bond while crafting clay masterpieces. Navigate fun obstacles that will challenge your teamwork and communication skills, all while enjoying soothing music, snacks, and drinks.
INR 699 onwards. 5 pm to 7 pm. At The Backyard.
January 17 | Multiple venues
Step into the grandeur of Tamil Nadu’s cultural legacy at this vibrant five-day extravaganza! Experience mesmerising folk art performances, traditional dance, and music that celebrate the soul of Tamil culture. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the heritage and artistry of the region.
On until January 17. 6 pm onwards.